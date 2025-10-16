Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot by Kimiyo Yamazaki and Chengshen Tan Wins Gold in A' Beauty and Cosmetics Industry Awards

Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot

Innovative Home-Use Medical Skincare Instrument Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of cosmetic product design, has announced Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot by Kimiyo Yamazaki and Chengshen Tan as the Gold winner in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot within the competitive cosmetic product industry.Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot's Gold A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award is a testament to its relevance and value in the cosmetic product market. By offering a compact, ergonomic, and user-friendly home-use medical skincare instrument, Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot addresses the growing demand for professional-grade beauty treatments in the comfort of one's own home. This award recognition not only validates the design's merits but also underscores its potential to shape future trends and consumer expectations in the industry.Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot stands out for its remarkable ability to shrink the size of professional beauty salon instruments by 80% without compromising functionality. This miniaturization not only saves valuable space for users but also enhances flexibility and portability. The instrument's thoughtful handle design prioritizes ergonomics, comfortable grip, and slip resistance, ensuring effortless operation. With embedded sapphire for rapid cooling, skin sensors for safety, heat dissipation holes for efficient cooling, and helpful voice prompts, Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot offers a comprehensive and user-centric experience.The Gold A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award for Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot serves as an inspiration for Kimiyo Yamazaki, Chengshen Tan, and the entire YA-MAN team to continue pushing the boundaries of cosmetic product design. This recognition reinforces their commitment to developing innovative, user-focused solutions that enhance the beauty and well-being of consumers worldwide. As YA-MAN continues to pioneer new technologies and designs, this award will undoubtedly fuel their passion for creating products that exceed expectations and set new industry standards.Ya Man Ipl Clear Shot was designed by a talented team including KIMIYO YAMAZAKI, Tan Chengshen, Zhang Yiwen, and Sun Mingzi from YA-MAN LTD. and Glo Medical (GD) Technology Co., Ltd. Their collective expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this innovative product to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ya-Man LtdYA-MAN, a pioneering brand in beauty appliances from Japan, was established in 1978 in Tokyo. The company holds 181 patents and 465 intellectual property rights. In 2009, YA-MAN was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (code 6630), becoming the first beauty appliance company in Japan to go public. YA-MAN's products deliver salon-quality results at the price of small home appliances, and the company is dedicated to developing a range of products including beauty devices, slimming equipment, and hair removal solutions.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this prestigious award are acknowledged for their visionary approach and exceptional skill, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design category. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative ingredient integration, packaging aesthetics, user experience design, environmental impact consideration, brand identity expression, functional efficiency, market relevance, safety compliance, product durability, design originality, aesthetic consistency, ergonomic design, product accessibility, production feasibility, cost-effectiveness, consumer appeal, shelf impact, sustainable material usage, cultural sensitivity, and inclusive design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Beauty, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding design achievements in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including innovative cosmetic product designers, trailblazing design agencies, visionary companies, leading brands, and influential organizations, this award provides a platform to showcase ingenuity and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a meticulous blind peer-review process by an esteemed jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who assess submissions based on pre-established evaluation criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to demonstrate their design excellence, inspire future trends, and enhance their status within the highly competitive cosmetic product industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of exceptional design.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

