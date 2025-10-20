24 Solar Terms And Gods by Zhejiang Firstdot Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

24 Solar Terms And Gods

Zhejiang Firstdot's Exceptional Graphic Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award , one of the world's most prestigious awards in the field of graphic design, has recently announced Zhejiang Firstdot as a Silver winner for their outstanding work "24 Solar Terms And Gods" in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional talent and innovation within Zhejiang Firstdot's design team, as their work stood out among a competitive field of entries from around the globe.The award-winning "24 Solar Terms And Gods" design showcases Zhejiang Firstdot's deep understanding of traditional Chinese culture and their ability to reinterpret it through a modern lens. By artfully merging the essence of the 24 solar terms with contemporary graphic design elements, this work resonates with a wide audience, making ancient heritage accessible and engaging for today's society. The design's relevance extends beyond aesthetics, as it serves to preserve and promote cultural traditions in an increasingly digital world.Zhejiang Firstdot's "24 Solar Terms And Gods" stands out for its meticulous attention to detail, harmonious color palette, and innovative use of QR codes to bridge the physical and digital realms. The illustrations, inspired by petroglyphs, strike a balance between intricate details and vivid hues, immersing viewers in a mystical atmosphere that feels both ancient and modern. The design's adaptability across various media ensures optimal visual impact, whether in print or digital displays, further demonstrating the team's technical prowess and versatility.This prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Zhejiang Firstdot's commitment to excellence and innovation in graphic design. The award not only validates the team's creative vision but also inspires them to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new ways to integrate cultural heritage with contemporary design. As "24 Solar Terms And Gods" gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence trends and spark further innovation within the graphic design industry.24 Solar Terms And Gods was designed by a talented team at Zhejiang Firstdot, including Qiaoling Xu, Miaomiao Qiu, Haokai Tang, Xiaofan Xu, Huijiao Jin, and Weiwei Lou, who collaborated to bring this exceptional vision to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Zhejiang FirstdotZhejiang FirstDot Design Consulting Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech certified company and a provincial industrial design center in Zhejiang Province, with seven years of deep involvement in the design industry. The company offers full-link commercial design solutions for top 500 and emerging brands worldwide, integrating global aesthetic perspectives with forward-looking strategic design thinking. Zhejiang Firstdot provides a comprehensive range of brand design services, including brand strategy, brand narrative, product planning, and e-commerce visual creativity such as video and animation, to help customers showcase their brand's brilliance.About Nanji E-Commerce Co., Ltd.NANJI E-COMMERCE CO., LTD. (formerly known as Nanjiren) is a publicly traded company on the A-share market, founded in 1998 and headquartered in Shanghai. The company's core businesses include integrated brand services, authorized distributor brand licensing, mobile internet marketing, and related operations, primarily through e-commerce channels. Nanjing E-commerce aims to build a world-class consumer goods giant by leveraging brand licensing and industrial chain services, with a portfolio that includes well-known brands such as Nanjiren, CARTELO, Classic Teddy, and Nanjing Youxuan (Nanjing Preferred).About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that excel in criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency in theme, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability across platforms, social impact, brand identity enhancement, design versatility, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 17th year. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious category within the competition, inviting participation from visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the graphic design and visual communication industries. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by a world-class expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

