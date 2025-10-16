Smart Data X You by Responsive Spaces Wins Gold in A' Trade Show Design Award

Smart Data X You

Interactive Exhibition Recognized for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of trade show design, has announced Smart Data X You by Responsive Spaces as the Gold winner in the Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Smart Data X You within the trade show industry.Smart Data X You showcases the relevance of data and digitalization in an engaging, interactive manner. The exhibition aligns with current trends in the trade show industry, where immersive experiences and technology-driven displays are becoming increasingly important. By making complex topics accessible to a wide audience, Smart Data X You demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative design for visitors, the industry, and stakeholders.The award-winning exhibition features eight state-of-the-art multimedia stations that explain the creation and processing of data. Responsive Spaces combined their expertise in design, experience, and technology to create an immersive environment that educates and entertains visitors. The exhibits are connected in real-time, reacting to each other and the surrounding 70-meter LED wall, creating a truly interactive experience.The recognition from the A' Trade Show Design Award serves as motivation for Responsive Spaces to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in exhibition design. The award highlights the studio's ability to create impactful, engaging experiences that resonate with diverse audiences. This success may inspire future projects that further integrate technology, interactivity, and storytelling in innovative ways.Smart Data X You was designed by a talented team at Responsive Spaces, including Markus Pargfrieder as Creative Lead, Andreas Wurm as Head of Concept/Content, Vanessa Schlacher and Wolfgang Maier in Project Management, Katharina Mayrhofer as Head of Development, Nathalie Kronberger in Graphic Design/UX, and Nazila Shamsizadeh in Spatial Design, among others.Interested parties may learn more at:About Responsive SpacesResponsive Spaces is a studio for creative technology that creates and develops immersive and interactive brand experiences. Their tangible and walkable digital installations combine digital worlds with physical places, focusing on storytelling. With projects ranging from trade shows and exhibitions to live events and digital prototyping, Responsive Spaces leverages technology to deliver impactful messages and propel stories to new heights.About ecoplus.Digital GmbHecoplus.Digital is the platform for networking people and companies with digital interests of ecoplus. As a privately managed agency with decades of experience, ecoplus provides tailor-made services, first-class business locations, and supports innovative cooperation projects. The House of Digitalisation in Tulln, a flagship project of Lower Austria's digitalisation strategy, serves as a meeting place for the public and companies interested in digitalisation.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the trade show industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the trade show industry. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their designs, gain international exposure, and contribute to advancing the field. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshowaward.com

