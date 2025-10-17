Business Reporter: Embedding compliance into daily business practice

How carefully governed AI aligned with company policies and compliance standards can make a difference

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Catriona Razic, Co-Founder and CRO of Skillcast talks about how AI-enabled compliance can streamline processes, deliver guidance and better engage employees in order to make compliance an integral part of their workflows.Compliance teams across industries are under growing strain as regulation intensifies and resources tighten. Yet despite these pressures, most organisations still rely on outdated tools. Skillcast’s latest benchmarking survey reveals that 81 per cent of companies continue to monitor compliance using multiple spreadsheets – a methodology that leaves them exposed to inefficiency, inconsistency and audit risk. Manual processes and siloed data also make it harder for compliance officers to demonstrate accountability or respond quickly to emerging risks. The result is a function burdened by administrative work rather than providing strategic oversight.Skillcast argues that the solution lies in genuine digital transformation. Modern compliance portals unify learning, policy management, registers and attestations within one auditable system, supported by automation for enrolments, reminders and escalations. Within this framework, Skillcast’s Aida acts as an AI-powered compliance assistant, providing policy-linked answers drawn only from approved company materials. Aida’s design ensures that employees receive accurate, role-specific guidance while maintaining a defensible audit trail for regulators.“Can AI offer a safe space in compliance? Yes, but only when it is built on genuine digitalisation,” said Anthony Miller, Co-Founder and CTO at Skillcast. “Spreadsheets and siloed trackers need to give way to auditable workflows that produce executive-ready information for boards, auditors and regulators – and that allow faster, evidence-based responses to emerging risks.”To learn more about Skillcast’s AI-powered compliance and query solution , read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About SkillcastSkillcast is an e-learning and compliance management platform, as well as a learning management system (LMS) designed to help businesses digitise and streamline their staff compliance training and processes. It offers a library of off-the-shelf and bespoke e-learning courses on regulatory compliance topics and uses technology such as an AI assistant to empower both employees and managers.

