GoML announces Gen AI roadshows across North America on scaling AI adoption

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoML, a leading Generative AI development company and among the leading AWS Gen AI Competency partners, announced its upcoming ‘Breaking the AI Pilot Trap’ roadshows across North America. The roadshows are curated for growth-focused startups and SMBs that want to accelerate their AI initiatives through proven frameworks and accelerators.Over the past year, several academic reports have claimed that most Gen AI projects fail to progress past the pilot stage or deliver RoI. The MIT GenAI Divide report, for example, claims that 95% of Gen AI projects failed to deliver RoI.As Rishabh Sood, Founder and CEO of GoML notes in his blog these reports often serve as vehicles for institutional frameworks, while meaningful progress is happening every day in production - led by teams that prioritize engineering execution and measurable outcomes.“Over 70% of our customers have graduated from AI pilots to production builds this year. They have already crossed this so-called Gen AI divide,” said Rishabh Sood. “Their progress is tangible in users, cost efficiency, and new revenue lines - metrics that represent adoption in motion. It is hard to fathom how MIT could find 153 leaders that have made little progress with AI, while we have over 80 projects that have gone live at scale in the last 2 years.”The broader experience shared by companies in the AI development space, including GoML, its peers and customers across sectors such as healthcare, fintech, insurance, retail, SaaS, and manufacturing - tells a very different story.GoML’s ‘Breaking the AI Pilot Trap’ series brings these success stories forward. Each roundtable will spotlight how startups and SMBs are using Gen AI specific delivery methodologies and accelerators for fast pilots. When users can experience over 95% model accuracy from Day 1, businesses can focus on driving real-world adoption.The sessions will feature customer showcases, open discussions, and adoption playbooks drawn from real production deployments. The first two roadshows are now open for registration at Toronto and Austin About GoMLGoML designs, builds and manages production-grade Generative AI systems for startups and enterprises. With over 100 successful deployments and a Gen AI Competency Partnership with AWS, GoML enables organizations to scale AI adoption responsibly and with measurable ROI.

