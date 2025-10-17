Water Management Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.1% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Water Management Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Water Management Systems Market In 2025?

The market size of water management systems has seen impressive growth in recent years, burgeoning from $15.21 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $17.1 billion in 2025. This increase reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Factors contributing to this substantial growth during the historic period include an elevated awareness of water scarcity, rising industrialization and growth of manufacturing sectors, heightened concerns about water pollution and contamination, a trend towards decentralized water management systems, and the challenging impacts of climate change, such as droughts and floods.

In the upcoming years, the market size for water management systems is predicted to experience rapid expansion, ballooning to $26.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. Factors contributing to growth during the forecast period may include ongoing urbanization and industrialization, the implementation of intelligent water management technologies, the use of internet of things (IoT) for enhanced efficiency, an upsurge in investments geared toward water recycling, and the broadening of agricultural and irrigation activities. Significant trends expected to emerge over the forecast period encompass decentralized water treatment solutions, development of sustainable infrastructure, comprehensive water resource management, initiatives focusing on the circular economy, and tactics centered on climate resilience.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Water Management Systems Market?

The advancement of industrialization is set to bolster the water management systems market. This refers to the shift from a largely agrarian and artisan-focused economy to one that prioritizes industry, fabrication, and automated production. The escalation of industrialization is a result of technological progress, pro-industrial growth governmental policies, globalization, and a heightened demand for manufactured goods. This upward trend in industrialization presents a substantial opportunity for providers of water management systems as industrial sectors pursue solutions to water-related concerns, improve operational efficacy, and aim for sustainable expansion amid growing water scarcity and environmental stress. For example, as per the Office for National Statistics, a governmental agency in the UK, the aggregate value of sales from UK manufacturers was £429.8 billion ($518.3 billion) in 2022, up £28.4 billion ($34.2 billion) (7%) from £401.5 billion ($484.1 billion) in 2021. Consequently, the ascension of industrialization is steering the growth of the water management systems market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Water Management Systems Industry?

Major players in the Water Management Systems include:

• Siemens Water Technologies LLC

• General Electric Company

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Veolia Environnment S.A.

• Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

• Schlumberger Limited

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Xylem Inc.

• Aker Solutions ASA

• Pentair plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Water Management Systems Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the water management systems market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions, such as next-generation water management systems, to solidify their market standing. A next-gen water management solution refers to a cutting-edge method or system that employs technology, data analytics, and innovation to enhance the efficiency, sustainability, and resilience of water resource management. For instance, WINT Water Intelligence, a US company specializing in AI-driven water management technologies, introduced its new WINT3 platform in March 2023 to upgrade its water management skills. The system used artificial intelligence to identify and halt leaks at their origin, decreasing water waste and damage to buildings and construction sites. The platform includes automated leak mitigation with real-time detection and auto shut-off, exceptional anomaly detection and analytics powered by sophisticated AI algorithms, and enterprise-level management suitable for large and mid-sized facilities.

What Segments Are Covered In The Water Management Systems Market Report?

The water management systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Water Management, Leak Detection, Water Quality And Quantity Monitoring, Other Applications

3) By End User: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors And Meters, Pumps And Valves, Controllers And Actuators, Water Treatment Equipment

2) By Software: Water Quality Monitoring Software, Leak Detection Software, SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) Systems, Data Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Installation And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, System Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Water Management Systems Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market for water management systems. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report for water management systems includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

