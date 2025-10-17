Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market to Exceed US $1.58 Billion by 2029, with 7.8% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the market size for veterinary anesthesia equipment has shown robust growth. The market is set to expand from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.17 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth observed in the historic period can be credited to several factors. These include an uptick in pet ownership, an expanding livestock industry, an increase in chronic diseases among pets, heightened awareness around animal pain management, a surge in the demand for quality of life treatments for animals, and government backing for veterinary research and development.

In the coming years, the market size for veterinary anesthesia equipment is anticipated to experience robust expansion, with projections suggesting a value of $1.58 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The predicted growth during this period can be credited to factors such as the rise in veterinary specialization, increased spending on pet healthcare, the growing significance of animal pain management, and the worldwide spread of veterinary services. Trends predicted for the forefront include advancements in anesthesia techniques, the introduction of minimally invasive surgery, smart and connected devices, environmentally friendly anesthesia methods, and tailor-made anesthesia strategies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market?

The increase in pet ownership over the coming years is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market. Having a domesticated animal such as a cat, dog, bird, fish, or similar small creature and catering to their needs is what constitutes pet ownership. It comes with responsibilities like supplying food, water, shelter, physical exercise, and medical care for the creature. Veterinary anesthesia equipment is crucial in the ownership of pets as it guarantees the safety of pets during surgical procedures. As the pet population increases, the demand for this equipment will likely grow. For example, in October 2023, the World Animal Foundation, an American site advocating animal rights, responsible pet ownership, and compassionate consciousness, highlighted that dog ownership was more common, with figures reaching 65.1 million dogs versus 46.5 million cats. Additionally, there were 2.2 million horses registered to owners and 11 million households had saltwater fish aquariums. Therefore, the uptick in pet ownership is leading to the growth of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment include:

• JD medical

• Midmark Corporation

• Smiths medical

• Mindray Medical

• Kent Scientific

• Everest Veterinary Technology

• Dispomed Ltd.

• Henry Schein Company

• Mediquip

• Patterson Scientific

What Are The Top Trends In The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Industry?

Producers of veterinary anesthesia equipment are mandated to abide by strict standards imposed by multiple regulatory authorities. Case in point, the market for veterinary devices in the USA is controlled by the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM). The FDA sets forth directives encompassing the manufacturing, acquisition, packaging, marketing, selling, and use of medical instruments. In addition, the FDA motivates veterinarians and animal owners to report any anomalies in veterinary medical equipment.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Segments

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Standalone Anaesthesia Machines, Portable Anaesthesia Machines

2) By Animal Type: Small, Large

3) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Emergency Service Centres, Veterinary Homecare Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone Anesthesia Machines: Conventional Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Advanced Standalone Anesthesia Machines

2) By Portable Anesthesia Machines: Battery-operated Portable Anesthesia Machines, Lightweight Portable Anesthesia Machines

Which Regions Are Dominating The Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for veterinary anesthesia equipment, followed by Asia-Pacific as the second largest region in this global field. According to the market report, the covered regions include not only North America and Asia-Pacific, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

