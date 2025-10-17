Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Veterinary Healthcare Market Worth?

In the past few years, there has been an impressive growth in the veterinary healthcare market. The market size is projected to expand from $208.38 billion in 2024 to $223.37 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors such as rising pet ownership, prevalence of zoonotic diseases, development of the livestock industry, and adherence to regulatory compliance have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

In the ensuing years, there is a strong anticipation for robust expansion in the market size of veterinary healthcare. By 2029, this market is projected to reach a value of $294.24 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth projected for the forecast period is largely linked to factors such as the one health approach, remote consultations via telemedicine, personalized pet medicines, advancement in emerging markets, and genomic medicine. During this projected period, key trends anticipated include preventive healthcare, pet insurance, nutraceuticals for pets, animal rehabilitation, physical therapy, and emphasis on environmental sustainability.

What Are The Factors Driving The Veterinary Healthcare Market?

The forecast period foresees an escalation in global meat production, which props up the growth of the veterinary healthcare market. Markedly, the surge in meat production is seen in developing nations like China, India, and Brazil where growing populations and income levels are boosting the demand for meat products. As per predictions, the production of meat and poultry in these emerging markets should see an upward trend of about 76% by 2027. By the year 2050, Chinese meat imports are expected to witness a staggering hike of over 3,500% to reach $150 billion, largely due to an increase in chicken, pork, and beef consumption by the burgeoning middle class. This increase in meat product production, aided by the escalating population, will result in greater demand for feed additives in the livestock industry, thus propelling the veterinary healthcare market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Veterinary Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Healthcare include:

• Veterinary Healthcare

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Merck & Co Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Patterson Companies Inc.

• Ceva Animal Health LLC

• Pets at Home Group PLC

• National Veterinary Associates Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Veterinary Healthcare Sector?

The utilization of nanotechnology is on the rise in the animal medicine industry, serving as an alternate to veterinary antibiotics in the battle against antibiotic resistance. Nanotechnology pertains to the management and manipulation of matter on an atomic or molecular scale. It plays a significant role in the animal medicine sector, enhancing diagnosis methods, treatment approaches, animal growth stimulation, and production process. Nanoparticles are primarily deployed as substitute antimicrobial constituents to decrease antibiotics intake and enhance the identification of harmful bacteria. Moreover, they function as drug delivery mechanisms for novel drugs and potential vaccines to improve their attributes and efficacy, as well as mitigate drug resistance in animal species.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Veterinary Healthcare Market Share?

The veterinary healthcare market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine

2) By Animal Type: Dogs and Cats, Horses, Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Other Animals

3) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Subsegments:

1) By Veterinary Services: Pet Care Services (Grooming, Boarding), Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Veterinary Diagnostics, Emergency And Specialty Veterinary Services

2) By Veterinary Medical Equipment: Diagnostic Equipment (X-ray, Ultrasound), Surgical Instruments And Equipment, Anesthesia Equipment, Monitoring Equipment (ECG, Pulse Oximeters)

3) By Animal Medicine: Vaccines, Antibiotics And Antimicrobials, Parasiticides, Pain Management Medications, Hormonal And Steroidal Medications

What Are The Regional Trends In The Veterinary Healthcare Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the veterinary healthcare market. It was followed by Asia-Pacific as the second-biggest region. The report on the veterinary healthcare market detailed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

