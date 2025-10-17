Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market to Reach $1.95 Billion by 2029 with 7.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for veterinary diagnostic equipment has experienced substantial growth. It is projected to expand from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth observed during the historic period is largely due to factors such as increased pet ownership, expansion of the livestock industry, a higher incidence of companion animals, increased demand for preventive veterinary care, and rising disposable income levels.

In the upcoming years, the veterinary diagnostic equipment market is projected to undergo significant expansion, reaching a valuation of $1.95 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period is due to several factors including increased awareness of pet healthcare, preparedness for global pandemics, a heightened focus on monitoring and controlling animal diseases, and a rise in pet insurance. Key trends expected during this period encompass the use of digital technologies, the integration of telemedicine, point-of-care testing, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as the adoption of environmentally friendly procedures.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?

Rising frequencies of ailments among animals serve as a pivotal factor in propelling the veterinary diagnostic equipment market. This is attributed to escalating incidences of diseases in domestic animals and pets, which bolsters the demand for advanced diagnostic tools. To illustrate, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency under the United Nations with the mandate for worldwide public health, reported in July 2023 that 67 countries across five continents had experienced H5N1 high pathogenicity avian influenza epidemics in poultry and wild birds. Over 131 million domestic birds were recorded as dead or culled in afflicted farms and communities in 2022. Thus, this surge in disease rates among animals escalates the requirement for diagnostic tools, thereby catalyzing the growth of the veterinary diagnostic equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment include:

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• ABAXIS Inc.

• HESKA Corporation

• Zoetis Inc.

• Virbac

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Neogen Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Agfa Healthcare

• Toshiba.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?

Veterinary diagnostics manufacturers are implementing progressive technologies such as cutting-edge blood microsampling to improve precision and patient-focused specimen gathering, and disease evaluation in animals. Blood microsampling allows users to easily collect blood samples from their farm animals and pets. These samples are subsequently sent to laboratories for more detailed diagnosis. This method is a further development of dry blood sampling, a traditional blood collection technique. For instance, Neoteryx released the '3Rs-compliant Mitra' microsampling gadget, operating under the microsampling principle. The gadget utilizes Neoteryx's copyrighted Volumetric Absorptive Micro Sampling (VAMS) technology for enabling accurate and easier remote sampling. Diatron, with its Diatron Aquila hematologyanalyzer, is among other companies capitalizing on the microsampling trend.

How Is The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segmented?

The veterinary diagnostic equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing

2) By Animal: Livestock Cattle, Domestic Pets

3) By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Universities Or Research Centers, Point-Of-Care Or In-House Testing

Subsegments:

1) By Hematology: Hematology Analyzers, Hematology Reagents And Kits

2) By Immunodiagnostics: Immunoassay Analyzers, Immunoassay Reagents And Kits

3) By Clinical Chemistry: Chemistry Analyzers, Clinical Chemistry Reagents And Kits

4) By Molecular Testing: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Machines, Molecular Testing Reagents And Kits

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global veterinary diagnostic equipment market. Following North America, Asia-Pacific was identified as the second largest region in this market. The report on the veterinary diagnostic equipment market included regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

