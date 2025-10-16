Libs’ disgraceful attack on coastal businesses

Release date: 15/10/25

Liberal leader Vincent Tarzia must immediately apologise for his party catastrophising the harmful algal bloom outbreak and putting the livelihoods of hard-working coastal businesses at risk.

Tarzia’s hand-picked recruit Frank Pangallo has published a series of social media posts claiming “It was safer during Covid” – a global pandemic in which more than 7 million people died worldwide.

He has also characterised extra surf life savers providing additional information about where the bloom is present as placing “restrictions on where you can enter the water”.

Mr Pangallo, who was last month forced to apologise for misusing A.I. to spread dangerous misinformation about the algal bloom, has also published his own A.I.-generated image depicting a beach with bloodied water and a ‘toxic’ sign displayed, emblazoned with the slogan: “Fact: Going to the beach was safer during Covid”.

Pangallo claims: “Taking dogs for a stroll on a South Australian beach with algal bloom is now too risky – it was safer during Covid.”

He goes on to complain about “taking a swim in a sea of stinking rotting creatures”.

Incredibly, Mr Pangallo’s posts come as his colleague, coastal MP David Basham, makes a case for the importance of releasing accurate information about the bloom and not scaring people unnecessarily!

“We need to actually make sure people do actually have the confidence to go when it is safe,” and “we need to rely on the science,” Mr Basham told FIVEaa.

While the Liberals post misleading A.I. memes, the Malinauskas and Albanese Governments this week released a $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan, a comprehensive suite of measures designed to ensure South Australians can enjoy their summer, back coastal businesses and communities, advance research and protect our environment.

We have been very clear that it is important to dispel the perception that our beaches are unsafe, and that misconceptions about the extent and impact of the harmful algal bloom are having clear and negative impacts on coastal traders whose livelihoods depend on tourists visiting these communities.

For a high-profile Liberal to be posting alarmist and misguided content such as this is grossly irresponsible. The fact these posts remain published suggests Vincent Tarzia either endorses them, or has simply lost control of his party.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Frank Pangallo has form in misusing A.I. but this is really beyond the pale.

Wild, alarmist claims comparing the algal bloom outbreak to a global pandemic which claimed millions of human lives are incredibly damaging to hard-working local businesses, which depend upon coastal tourism for their livelihoods.

How can Vincent Tarzia endorse this kind of reckless social media posting?

He either endorses his star candidate’s outrageous claims, or he has simply lost control of his party. If it’s the former he should apologise and sack Frank Pangallo. If it’s the latter, he should resign.

South Australians deserve better than an Opposition actively working to undermine coastal businesses and communities.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

We have been very clear that inaccurate and negative perceptions about the extent of the harmful algal bloom are potentially more damaging than the bloom itself.

We are backing our scientific advice and have released a comprehensive suite of measures together with the Albanese Commonwealth Government under the $102.5 million Algal Bloom Summer Plan to protect South Australia’s coast, back coastal communities and support our summer lifestyle.

Meanwhile the Liberals simply post A.I.-generated memes in a bid to drive people away from beaches and coastal businesses.

The contrast could not be more stark.