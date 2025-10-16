2025 Ruby Awards shortlist announced

Release date: 16/10/25

The shortlist for the 2025 Ruby Awards, South Australia’s annual awards for creative excellence has been announced.

Twenty individuals, groups and organisations are now in the running for a coveted trophy.

The bespoke glass trophies made by the JamFactory are beautiful pieces of art in their own right.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Ruby Awards, named after late arts patron, Dame Ruby Litchfield.

Shortlisted nominees this year include the highly successful Chihuly in the Botanic Garden and the Radical Textiles exhibition at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

Four First Nations artists and projects are also shortlisted for an award.

The shortlisted nominees reflect the talent and rich tapestry of art and culture being created in South Australia.

A judging panel of artists and members of the creative community had the difficult task of shortlisting the 96 nominations and selecting finalists for each of the 11 categories.

The winners will be announced at an awards gala in November.

For more information, visit www.create.sa.gov.au/rubys

Quotes

Attributed to Andrea Michaels

Congratulations to all the artists shortlisted for the 2025 Ruby Awards!

The Ruby Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our artists and the important contribution they make to our state.

The 20th anniversary of these awards is a reminder of the proud history South Australia has as a place that nurtures and supports artists and creativity.

In the last 20 years more than 80 people, groups and organisations have been recognised for their contribution to the vibrancy and culture of our state with a Ruby Award.

It is wonderful to see the range of outstanding programs, projects and artists shortlisted as worthy of recognition with a very special 20th anniversary of the Ruby Awards.