Secretary Noem Announces U.S. Coast Guard to Receive Paychecks Despite Government Shutdown Thanks to One Big Beautiful Bill Funding

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made the following announcement:

“While Democrats have played politics with military pay to fight for illegal aliens, the US Coast Guard has been defending our maritime borders, stopping the flow of deadly narcotics and illegal immigration into our country, and countering America's adversaries around the world.

“President Trump did not want any of our military to go without pay as a result of Democrats' political theater, and we at DHS worked out an innovative solution to make sure that didn't happen.

“Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the One Big Beautiful Bill, the brave men and women of the US Coast Guard will not miss a paycheck this week as they continue to carry out their critical homeland security and military missions.”