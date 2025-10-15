Despite Democrats’ Government Shut Down, ICE Arrests Continue Over Holiday Weekend

Without pay, our law enforcement arrested the worst of the worst including child sex abusers, murderers, violent repeat offenders, and drug traffickers

WASHINGTON – While the Democrats’ government shutdown continues, they are not deterring U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers from keeping our streets safe and arresting the WORST OF THE WORST criminal illegal aliens over the holiday weekend.

“While many Americans enjoyed the holiday weekend, our brave law enforcement worked without pay because of the Democrats’ government shutdown and continued to arrest the worst of the worst criminals-- risking their lives to arrest murderers, pedophiles, and other serial criminals,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We will not allow a government shutdown to stop us from making America safe again.”

Worst of the worst arrests over the weekend include:

Silvino Juan Martinez-Montesinos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree in New York County, New York.

Ruben Garibay Yanez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convictions for lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14 in Lancaster, California.

Aroldo Zavala-Murillo, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of lewd lascivious acts with a child under 14 or 15 in Los Angeles, California.

Jose Hernandez-Duran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Johnston County, North Carolina.

Boris Selioutsky, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, convicted of possession of child pornography transported in interstate commerce in the Eastern District of New York.

Elder Serrano-Quintanilla, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of lewd and lascivious battery on a child in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Yuliana Fernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, convicted of abandoning or endangering a child in San Antonio, Texas.

Felipe Nava-Granados, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault and battery on a detention officer and attempted escape in Tulsa County, Oklahoma.

Khamsy Symoungkhoune, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, convicted of aggravated assault, assault, firearms offense, larceny, and distribution of ecstasy in Ottawa County, Michigan.

Gregoria Salaz-Beltran, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted four times for DWI in San Antonio, Texas, and convicted two times for kill/poison/serious bodily injury animal cruelty in Waco, Texas.

Duzzlie Rigby, a criminal illegal alien from The Bahamas and national of the Turks and Caicos Islands, with 17 convictions including armed robbery, assault, battery, and carrying concealed weapon in Florida.

Victor Rodriguez-Mercado, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while onboard a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States in the U.S. District Court Florida.

Urvano Velasquez-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of DUI and carrying a concealed weapon in Montgomery, Alabama.

Ruth Gonzalez-Salazar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of smuggling aliens in Brackettville, Texas.

Jaime Barajas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances: fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the United States District Court Southern District of Illinois.

Omar Adalberto Gonzalez-Peguero, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of forgery - alter/change writing, forgery-uttering forged document, and bad checks, money orders/elect in Patterson, New Jersey.

Omar Andrade-Galvez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of unlawful restraint in Austin, Texas.

Mario Godinez-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft of property in Georgetown, Texas.