Bounties Originating From Mexico Offered to Shoot ICE and CBP Officers in Chicago

Criminal organizations in Mexico have begun offering thousands of dollars for the murder of federal law enforcement.

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has obtained credible intelligence indicating that Mexican criminals, in coordination with domestic extremist groups have placed targeted bounties on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.

These criminal networks have issued explicit instructions to U.S.-based sympathetics, including street gangs in Chicago, to monitor, harass, and assassinate federal agents. Specific details from ongoing investigations include:

Spotter Networks: In neighborhoods like Chicago's Pilsen and Little Village, gang members affiliated with groups such as the Latin Kings have deployed "spotters" on rooftops equipped with firearms and radio communications. These individuals track ICE and CBP movements in real-time, relaying coordinates. This surveillance has enabled ambushes and disruptions during routine enforcement actions, including recent raids under Operation Midway Blitz.

Tiered Bounty System: Cartels have disseminated a structured bounty program to incentivize violence against federal personnel, with payouts escalating based on rank and action taken: $2,000 for gathering intelligence or doxxing agents (including photos and family details). $5,000–$10,000 for kidnapping or non-lethal assaults on standard ICE/CBP officers. Up to $50,000 for the assassination of high-ranking officials.



In Portland and Chicago, Antifa groups have provided logistical support such as pre-staged protest supplies, doxxing of agent identities, and on-the-ground interference to shield cartel-linked individuals from deportation.

“These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law, they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

DHS will not be deterred by these threats and calls on sanctuary state and local leaders to cease policies that embolden criminals. The public is urged to report suspicious activities—such as rooftop surveillance or organized protests blocking federal operations—to the DHS Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or via the ICE website.