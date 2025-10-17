Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market to Reach $3.52 Billion at a Steady 6.4% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Nutritional Feed Additives Market Be By 2025?

The market size for nutritional feed additives has seen substantial growth over the past few years. It's predicted to rise from $2.57 billion in 2024 to $2.74 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as livestock health and productivity, disease prevention, nutritional supplementation, as well as an uptick in meat and dairy production have contributed to this growth in the historical period.

In the coming years, a significant expansion is anticipated in the nutritional feed additives market, escalating to $3.52 billion by 2029 with a 6.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted growth for the forecast period is due to sustainable animal agriculture, alternatives to antibiotics, precise livestock agriculture, and product innovation. Foreseen trends within this period comprise functional feed additives, amino acids and protein enhancements, omega-3 fatty acids, and ethical and sustainable farming practices.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Nutritional Feed Additives Market Landscape?

The escalating demand for meat products is a primary driver in the growth of the nutritional feed additives market. This surge in meat consumption is leading to a higher demand for top-tier meat quality. To achieve this, animals are given nutritional feed additives that help improve digestion, promoting muscle growth and weight gain. This leads to enhanced yield and productivity, further elevating the demand for nutritional feed additives. At present, over 100 billion pounds of meat and poultry are consumed annually in the US.

Who Are The Top Players In The Nutritional Feed Additives Market?

Major players in the Nutritional Feed Additives include:

• BASF SE

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Nutreco N.V

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Adisseo Company

• Alltech Biotechnology Pvt. Ltd.

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Nutritional Feed Additives Industry?

Producers of feed additives are directing their resources towards research and development of organic feed additives, riding on the increasing preference for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. Organic feed additives offer the advantage of reduced side effects and enhanced yield over synthetic ones, leading to a shift amongst poultry farmers towards herbal nutrition feed additives. Case in point, Agpulse Organics has introduced 'Govahnika-Biosheera', a herbal animal feed additive designed to boost milk production whilst ensuring the health of the cattle and the quality of the milk.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Nutritional Feed Additives Market

The nutritional feed additives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Dry, Liquid, Other Forms

2) By Additive Type: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Prebiotics, Probiotics, Flavors And Sweeteners, Pigments, Binders, Minerals

3) By Livestock: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquatic

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect, Hyper market/Super market, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Dry: Powdered, Granules, Pellets

2) By Liquid: Solution, Suspension

3) By Other Forms: Paste, Gel

Nutritional Feed Additives Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led as the biggest regional market for nutritional feed additives, with Asia-Pacific following as the second largest. The market report for nutritional feed additives encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

