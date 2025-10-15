MPD Makes Arrest in 2024 Fatal Stabbing
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a fatal stabbing that occurred in 2024 in Northwest.
On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at approximately 6:32 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by DC Fire and EMS. Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Vance Contee, of Northwest, D.C.
On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 55-year-old Frank Flythe, of Northwest, DC. Flythe was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Second Degree Murder while Armed.
CCN: 24178403
