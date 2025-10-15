MPD Arrests Suspect in Multiple Gun Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple assaults in which he pointed a firearm at the victims.

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Sixth District officers responded to multiple locations in Southeast for reports of a male suspect threatening victims with a firearm. None of the victims were injured.

Benning Road and C Street, Southeast at approximately 7:10pm. CCN: 25112407

Unit Block of 49th Street, Southeast at approximately 7:29pm. CCN: 25112151

400 Block of 51st Street, Southeast at approximately 7:51pm. CCN: 25112179

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, members of MPD’s Robbery Suppression Unit executed a DC Superior Court search warrant in reference to these offenses. During the search, 32-year-old Anton Smith, of Northeast, DC, was located and placed under arrest. Smith is charged with three counts of Assault With A Dangerous Weapon Gun (Pointing). The firearm believed to have been used in the offense was recovered, along with four additional firearms.