Canadian Rehabilitation Equipment Manufacturer Selects Lenoir County for U.S. Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, October 15 - Today, Governor Josh Stein announced Cardon Rehabilitation & Medical Equipment USA, LLC, a manufacturer of customizable powered treatment tables and exercise equipment, will add 20 new jobs in Lenoir County. The company will invest more than $4 million to establish its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Kinston.

“North Carolina continues to be a top choice for companies that value innovation, talent, and opportunity,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Cardon’s investment in Lenoir County is a win for our state’s manufacturing sector and a testament to the strengths of our communities and workforce.”

Cardon Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment is a Canadian company that manufactures therapy tables and equipment used in clinical and rehabilitation settings. Cardon’s steady growth is the result of its innovative design, attention to detail, uncompromising quality and commitment to service. To support its growing U.S. customer base, the company is establishing a 60,000-square-foot operation in Kinston.

“This year marks a milestone for Cardon Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment Ltd as we proudly celebrate 50 years of manufacturing equipment for the healthcare industry,” said Mardig Sevadijian, CEO of Cardon Rehabilitation & Medical Equipment USA, LLC. “To commemorate this important moment, we are excited to announce the establishment of our new U.S. Headquarters in North Carolina. Our vision is to scale up the production of our healthcare equipment, build a long-term home for our employees, and create a workplace culture where people feel safe, valued, and empowered to contribute to the continued success of our company. We are honored to become part of the Kinston community, and we look forward to growing together—toward a future defined by innovation, opportunity, and shared success.”

“North Carolina’s reputation as a top state for manufacturing continues to attract innovative companies like Cardon,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “With a strong talent pipeline, modern infrastructure, and a commitment to business success, we’re proud to support this expansion in Lenoir County.”

While wages will vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $48,965, in line with the average wage in Lenoir County of $48,683. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $979,000 for the region.

A performance-based grant of $60,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand to North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Cardon’s decision to invest in Lenoir County is a strong endorsement of our region’s skilled workforce and business-ready infrastructure,” said N.C. Senator Bob Brinson. “North Carolina continues to lead the Southeast in advanced manufacturing, and this project reflects the kind of smart, sustainable growth we’re proud to support.”

“We welcome Cardon Rehabilitation & Medical Equipment to Kinston and look forward to the opportunities this investment will bring,” said N.C. Representative Chris Humphrey. “These new jobs are signs of Lenoir County’s continued progress and potential.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Electricities, Lenoir County, Lenoir County Development Alliance, and City of Kinston.