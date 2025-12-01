Reminder: One Month Left to Apply for Renew NC Housing Recovery Program Assistance

NORTH CAROLINA, December 1 - In Hendersonville, reconstruction is moving quickly for a Helene survivor’s new home

Renew NC, North Carolina’s disaster recovery effort, is reminding western North Carolina homeowners that they have until Dec. 31, 2025, to apply for housing recovery assistance through its Single-Family Housing Program (SFHP). Ahead of the deadline, Renew NC continues to try to reach as many potential applicants across western North Carolina as possible by the end of this month.

“Renew NC wants to help as many western North Carolina homeowners recover from Hurricane Helene as possible – but folks need to raise their hand so we can get it done,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Please spread the word so your family, friends, and neighbors know Renew NC may be an option to help them repair, reconstruct, or even replace their storm-damaged homes and get their application in this month.”

Administered by the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization (DCR), the Single-Family Housing Program can provide rehabilitation, reconstruction, replacement, or reimbursement for homes damaged by Hurricane Helene. Since the program launched in June, Renew NC has received more than 6,000 applications, with five homes completed and several more projects underway in communities including Black Mountain, Hendersonville, and Gastonia.

A Renew NC home reconstruction being built in Black Mountain

“Every completed home represents a family who can rebuild their lives and a community that can heal,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Renew NC has knocked doors, made calls, and hosted countless sessions with Helene survivors to get them in our program, and we want to make sure no family that can be served is left behind.”

Renew NC expanded its neighborhood canvassing teams last month and shifted additional call center specialists to support the large-scale door-knocking campaign in early November. This “neighbors helping neighbors” effort largely employs local residents – people who experienced Helene’s devastation and are committed to helping their communities rebuild.

The Single-Family Housing Program prioritizes low- to moderate-income families with seniors ages 62 and older, children under 18, and/or disabled household members and is open to homeowners in 28 western NC counties and one ZIP code – Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg (28214), Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey.

Homeowners who have already received Helene-related assistance from FEMA or a home insurance policy can still apply to the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program. The program is designed to address housing recovery needs that remain after all other assistance has been exhausted.

Renew NC is wrapping up final inspection on this mobile home replacement in Millers Creek

Once the application deadline passes, Renew NC will shift its full attention to reviewing submitted applications, assessing program budget needs, and advancing eligible homeowners through additional review and construction steps as quickly and efficiently as possible.

As of December 1, the Single-Family Housing Program has reported steady progress across its application intake workflow: 68 signed grant agreements, 63 projects assigned to general contractors, 13 projects issued Notices to Proceed, and eight projects currently under construction.

Five construction projects have already been completed. Two are mobile home replacements in Mill Springs, and the remaining three are home rehabilitations in Fairview, Fletcher, and Hendersonville. In addition, three home reconstruction projects are on track to be completed by mid-to late December.

“Our priority is to make sure every eligible homeowner knows help is available – and that applying is simple, accessible, and supported every step of the way,” said DCR Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah. “From our intake centers to our door-to-door teams, Renew NC is committed to helping families rebuild stronger after Helene.”

Since mid-June, Renew NC has worked closely with local governments, long-term recovery groups, and community organizations across western NC to ensure residents impacted by Hurricane Helene can access the state’s housing recovery resources.

Homeowners can receive in-person assistance in English or Spanish at Renew NC intake centers in Asheville, Boone, and Marion, where case managers are available Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Renew NC also operates more than a dozen additional locations across western North Carolina, each with varying hours throughout the week.

Homeowners seeking more information about the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program can go online to RenewNC.org, call (888) 791-0207, or visit an in-person location. Program staff can help determine if the homeowner qualifies for assistance. The Renew NC app is also available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Renew NC programs are funded through a Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Of the total $1.4 billion in CDBG-DR funding allocated to the state for western North Carolina recovery needs, $807 million supports the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program.

More information about the administration of the Renew NC programs can be found on the Division of Community Revitalization’s website at CommerceRecovery.nc.gov.