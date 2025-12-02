Governor Josh Stein Opposes Duke Energy Rate Hike, Supports Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s Motion to Intervene

NORTH CAROLINA, December 2 - Today Governor Josh Stein issued the following statement opposing Duke Energy’s rate increase and thanking Attorney General Jeff Jackson for intervening in Duke Energy’s rate case and protecting North Carolinians from paying more for electricity:

“I am pleased that the North Carolina Department of Justice is fighting for the people of North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Duke Energy’s proposed rate hike is simply too high and comes as the company is also retreating on more affordable clean energy. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet, we should be doing everything we can to make life more affordable, not less. I will continue to fight on behalf of every North Carolinian to lower costs and grow the economy.”

Governor Stein has consistently fought to keep energy costs affordable. In July, he vetoed Senate Bill 266, a bill that researchers from North Carolina State University and Duke University independently found would increase costs to North Carolina ratepayers by $23 billion in the coming years. Despite his veto, the bill became law and will shift the cost of electricity from large industrial users onto the backs of regular people – making families pay more so that industry pays less.

In August, Governor Stein signed Executive Order 23, which established the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force. The Task Force is charged with determining how the state can keep utility costs affordable for North Carolinians, meet its economic development and environmental protection goals, and meet increasing energy demands.