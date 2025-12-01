North Carolina Celebrates Two Years of Medicaid Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, December 1 - Today Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services celebrate two years since the implementation of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. More than 690,000 newly eligible North Carolinians have gained access to affordable health care through Medicaid expansion, including veterans and workers in child care, construction, hospitality, home health care, and other industries essential to our state’s success.

“Medicaid expansion is a perfect example of what we can accomplish when we come together and put the well-being of North Carolinians first,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The North Carolina General Assembly now must put aside their differences with each other and fully fund NC Medicaid to continue building on the success we have accomplished together. Millions of North Carolinians depend on Medicaid for life-changing and life-saving care.”

North Carolina became the 40th state to expand Medicaid when it was signed into law on March 27, 2023, with December 1, 2023, being the first day of implementation. Medicaid expansion does not require any state funding and increases the eligible population to adults ages 19 through 64 who have incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For example, expansion gives health care coverage to single individuals making less than $20,000 a year. Likewise, a family of three earning less than $34,000 combined is also eligible.

“Medicaid expansion has transformed the health care landscape in North Carolina. More than 690,000 friends and neighbors are able stay healthy, avoid missing work, and focus on wellness,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “Medicaid expansion is life-changing for the state’s most vulnerable populations, especially in our rural communities where expansion is providing access to care for nearly half of the adults in some counties.”

Since Medicaid expansion launched on Dec. 1, 2023:

More than 11 million prescriptions were filled by new enrollees for heart health, diabetes, seizure disorders, and other illnesses.

More than 191,000 people have accessed dental services.

More than 244,500 members of rural communities – more than one in three of all newly eligible people – who may not otherwise have access to health care, enrolled in Medicaid.

Additionally, overdoses in North Carolina continue to decrease following Medicaid expansion, with visits to emergency departments due to overdose being down by 14% from 2024 to 2025. And more mental health providers are serving people covered by Medicaid since expansion.

Including those covered through Medicaid expansion, NC Medicaid provides affordable health coverage to more than one in four North Carolinians: more than 3 million children, older adults, people living with disabilities, and other working adults. While Medicaid expansion is currently fully funded, the health of the NC Medicaid as a whole is at risk due to the funding shortfall from the North Carolina General Assembly.