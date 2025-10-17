Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.05 Billion by 2029 | TBRC

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of veterinary vaccines for companion animals has significantly expanded in the recent past. The market, which was valued at $3.7 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $3.94 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical expansion of the market is linked to the increase in pet ownership, preventive healthcare measures, the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and advancements in the technology used for vaccines.

The market for companion animal veterinary vaccines is projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years. Its value is expected to reach $5.05 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The predicted growth can be linked to several factors such as a burgeoning pet population, increased awareness around preventive healthcare, technological advancements, and the development of custom vaccination schedules. The forecasting period is likely to see comprehensive immunization programs, sophisticated vaccine technologies, the management of vector-borne diseases, and the emergence of vaccination clinics and mobile services as major trends.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market?

Throughout the forecast period, the companion animal veterinary vaccine market's expansion can be connected to the rise in pet acquisition among Gen X and Gen Y adults. As per the APPA, millennials (Gen Y) constitute the most significant fraction of pet proprietors spanning different pet categories. Dogs are owned by more than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z population, while 50% or lesser have cats as pets. The tendency towards owning multiple pets is gaining momentum globally. For instance, as per the 2022 data from Animal Medicines Australia, a non-governmental organization based in Australia, there has been a substantial hike in pet proprietorship, with the count of pet owners soaring to 28,730.8 in 2022 from 39% the previous year. A 24% surge depicts a powerful ascending curve in pet adoption and the investment in pet care. The spike in pet proprietorship emphasizes the escalating fondness for pets in Australian residences. This surge triggers the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccine market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market?

Major players in the Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines include:

• C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Heska Corp.

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Zoetis Inc.

• Ceva Sante Animale SA

• Bayer AG

• Neogen Corporation

• ImmuCell Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market?

The trend of companies in the companion animal veterinary vaccine sector teaming up and forming partnerships with others is on the rise, with the aim of leading product innovation. To thrive in the intensifying competition of the veterinary market, these companies are venturing into new areas and crafting inventive products by pooling resources and know-how with other members in the industry. As an example, MSD Animal Health, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., has announced their strategic association with Vinovo B.V., a segment of the renowned hatchery automation enterprise, Viscon Hatchery Automation. The objective of this partnership is to elevate the standard of Vinovo vaccination to boost bird welfare and minimize reactions to vaccines.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth

The companion animal veterinary vaccines market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Recombinant, Other Products

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Distribution Channel: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Inactivated: Inactivated Canine Vaccines, Inactivated Feline Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine Combinations, Other Inactivated Vaccines

2) By Live Attenuated: Live Attenuated Canine Vaccines, Live Attenuated Feline Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccine Combinations, Other Live Attenuated Vaccines

3) By Recombinant: Recombinant Canine Vaccines, Recombinant Feline Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccine Combinations, Other Recombinant Vaccines

4) By Other Products: DNA Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Other Veterinary Vaccine Products

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the market for companion animal veterinary vaccines. Coming in second was Asia-Pacific. The report on the companion animal veterinary vaccines market incorporated regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

