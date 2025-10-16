The Diamond Oak Buys Branded and Non-Branded Gold

Fine jewelry specialist The Diamond Oak offers a transparent, secure, and straightforward process for individuals selling both branded and non-branded gold.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Oak, a fine jewelry specialist based in New York City's Diamond District, provides services for individuals selling both branded and non-branded gold pieces. The company processes non-branded gold items within two business days and offers compensation rates higher than those of traditional stores.

According to industry data, the gold resale market continues to attract individual sellers seeking efficient and secure transaction options. The Diamond Oak addresses this need by accepting gold jewelry regardless of brand status, expanding access for sellers with diverse collections.

The company's selling process includes four main steps:

• Sellers submit information about their jewelry through an online form.

• The Diamond Oak responds within two days with an estimate.

• Upon acceptance, the company provides overnight, fully insured shipping labels at no cost.

• Payment is issued promptly upon final offer acceptance, with no obligation to complete the sale at any stage.

For non-branded gold items specifically, the turnaround time is two business days or less from receipt. The company also provides credit toward any in-stock item for 10% more than the sale value.

"My experience at the Diamond Oak was 100% professional and legitimate. I would highly recommend them to anyone who is hoping to sell jewelry. I was lowballed to frustration everywhere else, and Alon recognized the true value in my David Yurman jewelry. He went above and beyond to ensure I felt safe with the transaction, keeping me updated and answering questions every step of the way. If I end up wanting to part ways with more jewelry I will undoubtedly be reaching out to Alon first. Thank you, to you and your team!" shared Tyler B., a customer who sold jewelry to The Diamond Oak.

The company buys branded pieces from Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Pomellato, Buccellati, and other luxury brands. For diamonds, The Diamond Oak purchases stones ranging from ½ carat to 10 carats, with quality grades of SI2 and better and color grades of at least K color.

Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak, oversees operations with experience spanning generations in the diamond and jewelry industry. The family's connection with diamonds began in 1951 when Mor's father entered the diamond industry in Israel.

"Very reliable and professional! I wanted to sell a piece of jewelry, which I had never done before, so I was a little nervous in the process. It only took a couple of days to hear back after I put in my initial request, and every email response after that was within a few hours, sometimes less. They provided me with a range quote and sent me a shipping label with very clear instructions on how to pack my item. They made a final offer (within the range of the initial quote) the day after receiving the item and paid me via paypal immediately after I accepted. The entire process from when I reached out to getting payment was less than a week. I highly recommend working with them if looking to sell pre owned jewelry!" noted Jessica S., another customer.

The company operates with transparency throughout the selling process. All packages are opened on camera to provide sellers with full visibility. The fully insured shipping labels carry no cost or obligation for sellers. Questions can be directed to Mor at (646) 760-4332.

"Selling my bracelet to Alon was extremely easy. He responded promptly to my email request, and the transaction was finished in less than a week. Thank you Alon," said Lisa K., a customer who completed a transaction with the company.

The Diamond Oak serves customers nationwide. Sellers can reach the company by phone at +1 (646) 956-5766 or submit inquiries through the online form on the company website. The business operates from New York City's Diamond District, where the Mor family has maintained connections since the founder grew up on 47th Street.

For more information about selling gold or other fine jewelry, visit https://thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry or call +1 212 799-7153. Additional resources are available at https://thediamondoak.com/blogs/journal.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West 47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/ebdestxHwZUvAqTb9

