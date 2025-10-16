China Future Sound Offers High-Fidelity Speaker Solutions with Coaxial, Component, Midrange, and Super Tweeter Options

A leading audio manufacturer provides a comprehensive range of high-performance car speakers for dealers and car modification shops.

JIAXING, CHINA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Future Sound, a professional audio systems manufacturer, provides high-fidelity speaker solutions designed for automotive applications, offering coaxial speakers, component speakers, midrange drivers, and super tweeters to car modification shops and auto accessory dealers throughout the United States.

The speaker portfolio addresses the technical requirements of automotive audio installations through multiple product categories. Each category serves specific frequency ranges and installation configurations within vehicle sound systems.

Coaxial Speaker Systems

The coaxial speaker line includes multiple size configurations ranging from 4-inch to 6x9-inch formats. The CMC series features specifications, including:

• CMC-4: 4-inch diameter, 60 watts maximum power (30 watts RMS), frequency response 90Hz-20kHz, sensitivity 86dB

• CMC-525: 5.25-inch diameter, 75 watts maximum power (35 watts RMS), frequency response 70Hz-20kHz, sensitivity 87dB

• CMC-65: 6.5-inch diameter, 80 watts maximum power (40 watts RMS), frequency response 60Hz-20kHz, sensitivity 87dB

• CMC-69: 6x9-inch dimensions, 100 watts maximum power (50 watts RMS), frequency response 40Hz-20kHz, sensitivity 89dB

All coaxial models incorporate steel baskets, ferrite magnets, 1-inch voice coils with 4-ohm impedance, copper dome tweeters, and PP cones. The G-series variants feature enhanced specifications with voice coils ranging from 0.75 to 1 inch and RMS power ratings from 30 to 60 watts.

Component Speaker Systems

The component speaker (https://www.chinafuturesound.com/components-speakers/) category separates woofers and tweeters for flexible installation configurations. The CMPE series utilizes FEM simulation motor structures designed to reduce distortion while maintaining efficiency. The CMPE65 specifications include:

Woofer: 166mm x 60mm dimensions, 80 watts maximum power (40 watts RMS), 25.9mm voice coil with paper cone, frequency response 60Hz-5kHz, sensitivity 90dB

Tweeter: 40 watts maximum power (20 watts RMS), 20mm voice coil with silk cone, frequency response 900Hz-20kHz, sensitivity 89dB

The CMP series employs die-cast aluminum baskets with high-density flux ferrite magnets. The CMP652 utilizes a sandwich cone construction (carbon fiber + PMI + carbon fiber) with rubber surrounds. Voice coil sizes reach 1.5 inches, with frequency responses extending to 40Hz-10.7kHz for woofers and 1.7kHz-22kHz for tweeters.

"Car modification professionals require audio components that deliver consistent performance across diverse installation scenarios," stated Mr. Sam Hu, spokesperson for China Future Sound. "The technical specifications of these speaker systems address the frequency response requirements and power handling capabilities needed for automotive audio upgrades."

Midrange Driver Options

The midrange (https://www.chinafuturesound.com/midrange/) driver lineup serves frequency ranges between woofers and tweeters. The MC-G2/G6/G7 series incorporates FEM simulation motor structures with high ferrite magnets, stamped steel baskets, and CCAW voice coils. Specifications across the midrange categories include:

• MC6G2: 6-inch, 100 watts RMS, 1-inch voice coil, 6-ohm impedance, frequency response 125Hz-10kHz, sensitivity 92.2dB

• MC8G2: 8-inch, 150 watts RMS, 1.5-inch voice coil, 4-ohm impedance, frequency response 94Hz-8kHz, sensitivity 95dB

• ME6G2: 6-inch, 100 watts RMS, 1.5-inch voice coil, 4-ohm impedance, frequency response 124Hz-15kHz, sensitivity 91.2dB

• ME8G2: 8-inch, 150 watts RMS, 1.5-inch voice coil, 4-ohm impedance, frequency response 97Hz-9kHz, sensitivity 93.2dB

The MG series provides additional configurations with voice coils ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 inches and RMS power ratings from 50 to 200 watts across sizes from 6 to 10 inches.

Super Tweeter Selection

The super tweeter (https://www.chinafuturesound.com/super-tweeter/) category handles high-frequency reproduction above standard tweeter ranges. The product line includes both ferrite and neodymium magnet designs. Key specifications include:

TW49 Series (Ferrite): 100 watts RMS, 1-inch voice coils, 4-ohm impedance, frequency response 2.5kHz-20kHz, sensitivity 105-106dB, aluminum flat diaphragm with CCAW wire

TW48 Series (Ferrite): 200-300 watts RMS, 1.5-1.75-inch voice coils, frequency response 2-3.5kHz-20kHz, sensitivity 102-109dB

TW12N/TW16N (Neodymium): 100 watts RMS, 1-inch voice coils, 4-8 ohm impedance options, frequency response 2.5-3kHz-20kHz, sensitivity 106dB

TW47N Series (Neodymium): 200-400 watts RMS, 1.75-inch voice coils, frequency response 1.8-3kHz-20kHz, sensitivity 105-112dB

The neodymium variants incorporate die-cast aluminum construction, high-temperature Kapton-former voice coils, built-in 6dB/octave crossovers, and metal rear heat sinks for thermal management.

Manufacturing Capabilities and Quality Control

China Future Sound operates a 6-acre manufacturing facility in JiaShan, located 20 minutes from Shanghai. The facility employs 300 workers and maintains a production capacity of 5,000 speakers and 1,000 amplifiers daily. The company has maintained ISO9001-2015 Quality Management System certification.

The R&D team comprises over 20 engineers across four specialized teams: Acoustics, Electronics, Structure, and Software Development. The Acoustics Team utilizes finite element simulation software for magnetic circuit and vibration system modeling, KLIPPEL R&D systems for sample testing, and golden sample management for mass production consistency.

Quality control processes include ERP and WMS systems for inventory management with FIFO protocols, KLIPPEL QC systems with golden sample comparisons during production, and barcode/QR-code tracking for test data traceability. Inspection stages encompass IQC for incoming materials, IPQC for production processes, FQC for finished products, and reliability laboratory testing.

The executive technical staff brings over 20 years of audio industry experience to product development and manufacturing processes. The facility's location facilitates ocean freight access for worldwide distribution.

The United States represents the company's largest market, with additional distribution in Ghana, Nigeria, Turkey, and Russia. The company has maintained operations since 2003, focusing on competitive pricing and efficient production timelines for car audio and professional audio products.

For more information about China Future Sound’s audio solutions or to explore partnership opportunities, interested parties can visit the company website or contact at +86 139 6730 8635.

