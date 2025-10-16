All Weather at Home Offers Folding Window Product for Builders, Dealers, and Contractors

The window & door manufacturer features specialized folding window solutions for builder and dealer partners in Western Canada.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Weather at Home, one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated manufacturers of residential windows and doors, offers its Atmosphere Folding Window, designed to meet growing demand from builders, dealers, and contractors for indoor-outdoor connectivity solutions in residential construction and renovation projects.

The folding window technology addresses evolving architectural trends where builders and developers seek to differentiate their projects through enhanced functionality and modern design features. The collection provides builders with solutions that create unobstructed openings, eliminating traditional barriers between indoor and outdoor environments while maintaining the energy efficiency and weather resistance standards required for Canadian building codes.

"Our dealer network and builder partners consistently seek products that add value to their projects while meeting rigorous Canadian performance standards," said Ms. Tracy Nadiger, Vice President of Marketing at All Weather at Home. "The Atmosphere Folding Window collection provides our B2B partners with a competitive advantage through innovative design that supports modern architectural demands."

The folding window system offers builders practical applications beyond aesthetic enhancement, including facilitating the movement of large equipment and materials during construction phases, simplifying renovation workflows, and providing architects with design flexibility for custom residential projects. The technology integrates seamlessly with existing building systems while delivering the weather-resistant performance required for Canadian climate conditions.

As a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies program and five-time ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient, All Weather at Home maintains recognized standards for product quality and energy efficiency that support professional partners' project requirements and regulatory compliance needs.

The company's 261,000+ square feet of manufacturing capacity enables reliable supply chain support for dealers, builders, contractors, and developers across Western Canada. With operations in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, Langley, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg, All Weather at Home provides regional support through dedicated account management and technical assistance.

All Weather at Home's dealer network includes close to 800 partners across the country, with each dealer supported by dedicated account managers and comprehensive product training programs.

For builders, contractors, developers, and dealers interested in incorporating folding window solutions into their projects, All Weather at Home offers technical consultation services and product specifications through its sales team and regional offices. The company's approach emphasizes understanding of project requirements and building code compliance to ensure appropriate product selection and installation support.

To learn more about All Weather at Home's folding window collection or to connect with a dedicated Account Manager, visit https://allweatherathome.ca/ or call 780-447-6368. Additional company updates and product information are available at https://allweatherathome.ca/about-us/news/.

About All Weather at Home

Founded in 1978 in Edmonton, Alberta, All Weather at Home (https://allweatherathome.ca/about-us/) is one of Canada’s largest privately owned and operated manufacturers of residential windows and doors. Formerly known as All Weather Windows, the company is built on a proud legacy of strong partnerships, long-standing relationships, and a deep connection to the communities they serve.

With a 261,000+ square foot Canadian manufacturing footprint, All Weather at Home serves a growing network of nearly 800 dealer partners, as well as homeowners, builders, and contractors across Western Canada. Every product is made in Canada, built for real life, and tested to stand up to the country’s toughest climates.

As a Platinum Club member of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 15 consecutive years, and five-time ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient, All Weather at Home sets the standard for energy-efficient design, reliable performance, and everyday comfort.

All Weather at Home believes in building community—giving back through charitable partnerships, supporting local initiatives, and providing opportunities for their employees to make a difference where they live and work.

All Weather at Home is part of the All Weather Group, which includes All Weather Windows Commercial & Glass and Westeck Windows and Doors.

