Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Canine Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Canine Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for treating canine arthritis has seen significant expansion in the past few years. The ascension will continue from a market worth $2.35 billion in 2024 to $2.47 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The robust growth during the previous period can be ascribed to factors such as the rise in the elderly pet population, heightened understanding amongst pet owners, emphasis on preventive care, escalation of disposable income, and augmented expenditure on veterinary care.

The market for dog arthritis treatment is predicted to exhibit robust expansion in the coming years. The value is projected to reach $3.01 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The anticipated growth during this period can be associated with factors such as an increase in pet insurance coverage, a surge in arthritis cases, an escalation in pet ownership, a rising preference for less invasive surgical practices, and a higher incidence of arthritis in dogs. The major trends for the forecast period consist of the development of new treatments, advances in veterinary medicine, heightened demand for sophisticated therapies, technological incorporation, and breakthrough technologies.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Canine Arthritis Treatment Market?

The escalation in pet adoption rate is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the canine arthritis treatment market. Pet adoption is all about the care, responsibility, and provision for domestic animals' well-being and companionship, mainly kept for joy instead of utility. The burgeoning pet adoption rates can be attributed to changing lifestyles, perceiving pets in human terms, and an increase in disposable income. Pet parents utilize canine arthritis remedies to help alleviate their dogs' arthritis symptoms, with a goal to bolster their pets' living standards and sustain mobility. For example, as per the data from American Pet Products Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, there were 86.9 million pet-owning households in the United States by October 2023, which is indicative of 66% of total households in 2022. Consequently, the upsurge in pet adoption rate is stimulating the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Canine Arthritis Treatment Market?

Major players in the Canine Arthritis Treatment include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Royal Canin SAS

• Virbac Group

• Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

• Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Canine Arthritis Treatment Market?

Key players in the canine arthritis treatment market are paving the way for inventive treatments such as bedinvetmab injections, positioned to improve canine joint health and mobility. Bedinvetmab is an injectable monoclonal antibody that combats pain by focusing and neutralizing nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein with significant importance in veterinary medicine. For example, Zoetis Inc., an animal health company rooted in the US, received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Librela, a bedinvetmab injection, in May 2023. This marks the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to gain FDA approval for use in canines. Its functionality lies in binding and suppressing the biological activity of canine nerve growth factor (NGF), which regulates pain linked with OA. The monthly subcutaneous injection promises to be a long-term, convenient method for managing canine OA pain.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Growth

The canine arthritis treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment Type: Drugs, Supplements, Surgical Procedures, Other Treatment Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administrations

3) By Arthritis Type: Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteochondrosis, Traumatic Arthritis

4) By Distribution Channels: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Drugs: Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMOADs), Corticosteroids, Analgesics And Pain Relievers

2) By Supplements: Glucosamine And Chondroitin Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids And Fish Oil, Hyaluronic Acid Supplements, MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane) Supplements, Collagen-Based Supplements

3) By Surgical Procedures: Joint Replacement Surgery, Arthroscopy, Osteotomy, Synovectomy

4) By Other Treatment Types: Physical Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy, Cold Laser Therapy (Low-Level Laser Therapy), Acupuncture

View the full canine arthritis treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/canine-arthritis-treatment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Canine Arthritis Treatment Market By 2025?

In 2024, the canine arthritis treatment market was dominated by North America. The region anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions such as North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa for the canine arthritis treatment market.

