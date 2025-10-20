ZOME launches Android XR app, becoming the first spatial messenger across iOS, Android, Apple Vision Pro and Android XR

ZOME - Android XR & Samsung Project Moohan

Day-one Android XR availability unlocks true cross-platform AR for brands and creators, deploy once and reach users across all four ecosystems.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZOME, the spatial messenger and AR social platform, today announced day-one availability of the ZOME Android XR app alongside Samsung’s Project Moohan launch. With this release, ZOME becomes the first and only spatial social platform live across all four major ecosystems: iOS, Android, Apple Vision Pro (visionOS), and Android XR.ZOME lets people and brands leave media, memories, and messages in the world as interactive “capsules” anchored to places, moments, and even celestial bodies, unlockable for storytelling, promotions, and commerce across devices.The launch follows September recognition in The New York Times T Magazine, which ranked ZOME No. 2 in a list of 30 projects shaping the global cultural landscape. ZOME also holds granted patents across key territories for its spatial messaging technologies.ZOME delivers reach, speed, and future-readiness in one platform: brands and creators can deploy a single spatial activation and instantly reach users across all major ecosystems; day-one availability on Android XR puts partners at the front of a rapidly accelerating market; and ZOME’s cross-platform core supports both cultural use cases and commercial campaigns, from retail and events to tourism and education. Partners can attach customized content, product links, and location-anchored ticketing and commerce to capsules, and measure engagement with unified analytics.This cross-platform “deploy-once” approach reduces integration cost, accelerates go-to-market, and maximizes reach across every ecosystem.This achievement follows ZOME’s day-one launch partnership with Apple Vision Pro, and now with Android XR added, the company continues to lead the way in building a unified, cross-platform spatial future, pioneering a new era where people, commerce and stories are seamlessly connected across devices and realities.ZOME is available now on iOS, Android, and Apple Vision Pro/visionOS, and will be available day one in the Project Moohan apps catalogue on Android XR on 21 October 2025.About ZOMEZOME is a spatial messenger and AR social platform that lets people and businesses plant media, memories, and messages in time and space as “capsules”, turning locations and moments into scalable stories, promotions, and on-site commerce. Founded by Theodore Wohng with Hussein Chalayan MBE RDI as Creative Director, ZOME operates across iOS, Android, Apple Vision Pro (visionOS), and Android XR. ZOME holds granted patents across multiple jurisdictions.Press contact:ZOMEzome@zome-ar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.