Welcome remarks by the High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to the UK, Dr Kyriacos Kouros, at the reception on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus

London, 14 October 2025

Excellencies, dear guests, compatriots, ladies and gents,

Allow me to warmly welcome you here today to celebrate with us the National Day of the Republic of Cyprus. Thank you for being here today to commemorate with us this special day.

In preparing for this event, I checked carefully what was the state of affairs both in Cyprus and its region before expressing a modicum of joy for the 65th Anniversary of the Republic of Cyprus. The good news is that we can welcome the end of the latest bloody conflict in the Middle East; Cyprus lies too close to that theatre of war; and lives with the consequences from close proximity in all aspects.

On the other hand, the ongoing invasion in Ukraine is not only inexcusable from the perspective of international legality but equal importantly threatens the foundations of our rules-based global order which 80 years ago was supposed to introduce our world in a new era of peace & prosperity.

Back home, more than one third of the territory of Cyprus remains still occupied and its people deeply divided irrespective of which community we identify to. The last five years the Turkish Cypriot leadership refuses to engage in meaningful negotiations for a settlement. They campaign for a two-state solution instead of the compromise reached decades ago that the solution lies in a federal arrangement, re-uniting the island.

Let us hope that our Turkish Cypriot compatriots –in the upcoming electoral process this Sunday– will vote for a leadership which will engage again in negotiations aiming at a common, peaceful and prosperous future.

Meanwhile, life moves on and we, as a people of a Lilliputian island state, we kept on persevering, advancing, prospering and at least maintaining a sense of stability in an extremely violent part of the world.

We are a contemporary state with a buzzing services-oriented economy in transition and macroeconomic indicators way above the average of the EU, laying on the grounds of ancient civilizations with a vast cultural heritage that travels back in time almost twelve millennia. Situated in a crossroad between three continents, which sometimes is a cause of suffering, but also of opportunities because of our island’s unique geopolitical importance.

With the United Kingdom we share history both of the old and of the contemporary. My government maintains a high level of ambition for the potential of our bilateral relations, which, from my experience serving a year and a half in London, I believe is fully met by the Government of PM Keir Starmer. The presence of Minister Symmonds here today is yet another proof of the excellent relations level.

If one wonders what makes the relationship between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Kingdom special, should check some of these mind-blowing facts:

The Cypriot Expats in the UK are estimated to be equal in number to one third of the population of Cyprus.

Close to one and a half million British tourists visited Cyprus only last year.

The UK remains the biggest export destination for Cypriot products.

Cyprus and the United Kingdom have signed and implement a Framework for Strategic Cooperation. Just last year, Cyprus was invited for the first time to contribute to the United Kingdom’s Strategic Defence Review.

The Republic of Cyprus strongly supports closer cooperation between the United Kingdom and the European Union in all fields and in particular in defence and security. We have welcomed both the signing of the Security and Defence Partnership and the outcomes of the UK-EU Summit held last May. We now look forward to seeing tangible progress and deliverables in the near future, so that the second Summit may be convened during the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the early half of next year 2026.

The United Kingdom is one of the three guarantor powers of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus and one of the parties involved in the on-going talks for a settlement. Cyprus counts on the constructive approach and assistance of the British Government to help us resume negotiations that will lead to the reunification of the island.

The Republic of Cyprus is a multilateral player too. A member of the EU and of the Council of Europe as and of the OSCE, Cyprus is also active in the Commonwealth and IMO; and we are proud to be part of these extensive families.

Before concluding I would like to share the following: Shipping is one of the main drivers of economic growth in our country; it contributes 7% to our GDP. This is the reason we decided this year to dedicate our Independence Day here in London to the bid of the Republic of Cyprus for re-election to the Council of IMO and we hope that its members will honour us with their vote and elect us again.

Thank you for your attention.