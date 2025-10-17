“Salamis: A Journey Through Memory” at Cyprus House, London

(Scroll down for English)

«Περπατώντας στο Βασίλειο της Σαλαμίνας» – Μια βραδιά μνήμης στο Σπίτι της Κύπρου στο Λονδίνο

Την Τετάρτη, 15 Οκτωβρίου, η Ύπατη Αρμοστεία της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο φιλοξένησε μια βραδιά περισυλλογής και μνήμης, αφιερωμένη στη διαχρονική κληρονομιά της Σαλαμίνας και της Αμμοχώστου.

Η διακεκριμένη αρχαιολόγος και ιστορικός τέχνης Δρ. Άννα Μαραγκού παρουσίασε το νέο της έργο, την τριλογία «Περπατώντας στο Βασίλειο της Σαλαμίνας», συνοδευόμενη από τις φωτογραφικές προβολές του Πέτρου Φιάκκα. Την εκδήλωση χαιρέτισε επίσης ο Δρ. Γιάννης Τουμάζης, Διευθυντής του Πολιτιστικού Ιδρύματος Τράπεζας Κύπρου και πρώην Υφυπουργός Πολιτισμού της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας.

Η εκδήλωση συγκέντρωσε μέλη της κυπριακής διασποράς, φίλους της Κύπρου και πολλούς Αμμοχωστιανούς, οι οποίοι, όπως τόνισε συγκινημένα ο Δρ. Τουμάζης, «κουβαλούν την πόλη της Αμμοχώστου μέσα τους».

Η βραδιά ξεκίνησε με μια σύντομη, ποιητική οπτικοακουστική περιήγηση στη Σαλαμίνα, που συνδύαζε εντυπωσιακά εναέρια πλάνα του Γιώργου Κλάδη με την ευαίσθητη φωτογραφική ματιά του Πέτρου Φιάκκα. Οι εικόνες και η μουσική μετέφεραν το κοινό σε μια πόλη που, αν και ακατοίκητη για περισσότερα από πενήντα χρόνια, εξακολουθεί να ζει μέσα από τα ερείπια, τα ψηφιδωτά και τις μνήμες της.

Στον χαιρετισμό του, ο Δρ. Τουμάζης παρουσίασε την τριλογία της Δρος Μαραγκού ως ένα μνημείο ανθεκτικότητας και διαχρονικού πνεύματος της αρχαίας πόλης, ξυπνώντας μνήμες σε όσους έζησαν τη Σαλαμίνα και την Αμμόχωστο και προτρέποντας τις νεότερες γενιές να αναζητήσουν, να μάθουν και να διατηρήσουν ζωντανή την ιστορία της.

Η Δρ. Μαραγκού ευχαρίστησε την Ύπατη Αρμοστεία για τη φιλοξενία και για τη δυνατότητα να προσφέρει στο κεντρικό Λονδίνο έναν χώρο κοινής μνήμης και συγκίνησης. Το έργο της, αφιερωμένο στη διατήρηση και αφήγηση της ιστορίας της Σαλαμίνας, αποτελεί πολιτιστική γέφυρα που ενώνει όλους τους Κύπριους.

Στην εκδήλωση παρευρέθηκε επίσης ο Ύπατος Αρμοστής της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, Δρ. Κυριάκος Κούρος, ο οποίος μίλησε με συγκίνηση για τις παιδικές του αναμνήσεις από το ξενοδοχείο St. George στην Αμμόχωστο, αγγίζοντας βαθιά το κοινό.

Με λόγια, εικόνες και συναίσθημα, η βραδιά εξελίχθηκε σε κάτι περισσότερο από μια παρουσίαση. Ήταν μια επιστροφή, μια συνάντηση μνήμης και ανήκειν, όπου η τέχνη και η αφήγηση μετέτρεψαν τη νοσταλγία σε σύνδεση και τη μνήμη σε ελπίδα.

Η εκδήλωση διοργανώθηκε από το Πολιτιστικό Τμήμα της Ύπατης Αρμοστείας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας στο Λονδίνο, με τη στήριξη του Τμήματος Σύγχρονου Πολιτισμού του Υφυπουργείου Πολιτισμού της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας.

“Salamis: A Journey Through Memory” at Cyprus House, London

On October 15th, the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London hosted an evening of reflection and remembrance dedicated to the enduring legacy of Salamis and Famagusta.

Renowned archaeologist and art historian Dr. Anna Marangou presented her latest work, the trilogy “Walking through the Kingdom of Salamis”, accompanied by the photographic projections of Petros Fiakkas. The event also featured remarks by Dr. Yiannis Toumazis, Director of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation and former Deputy Minister of Culture.

The gathering brought together members of the Cypriot diaspora, friends of Cyprus and many Famagustians, who, as Dr. Toumazis poignantly noted, “carry the town of Famagusta within them.”

The evening opened with a short film, a poetic visual journey through Salamis that combined aerial footage by Giorgos Kladis with the evocative photography of Petros Fiakkas. The imagery and music transported the audience to a city that, although uninhabited for over fifty years, continues to live through its ruins, mosaics and memories.

In his address, Dr. Toumazis described Dr. Marangou’s trilogy as a testament to the resilience and timeless spirit of the ancient city. His words rekindled memories for those who once lived in Salamis and Famagusta, and encouraged younger generations to explore, learn and keep the memory of the city alive.

Dr. Marangou thanked the High Commission for hosting the event and for providing a home in London for moments of shared remembrance. Her lifelong dedication to preserving and narrating the story of Salamis has become a cultural bridge uniting Cypriots around the world.

The event was also attended by High Commissioner Dr. Kyriacos Kouros, who spoke with emotion about his childhood memories at the St. George Hotel in Famagusta. His reflection deeply resonated with those in attendance.

Through words, images and shared emotion, the evening became more than a presentation. It was a homecoming, where art and storytelling turned nostalgia into connection and remembrance into hope.

The event was organised by the Cultural Section of the Cyprus High Commission in London, with the support of the Department of Contemporary Culture of the Deputy Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus.

Photos Credits: Stavri Kleanthous