Speech by the Shipping Deputy Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Ms Marina Hadjimanolis, at the reception of the Cyprus High Commission to the UK on the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus

London, 14 October 2025

It is with great pleasure and deep pride that I stand before you today, to commemorate the 65th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Cyprus. I thank His Excellency, the High Commissioner, Dr. Kyriacos Kouros, for hosting this reception, and for extending a warm welcome to us all.

First, allow me to express my sincere gratitude to all of you, who have joined us tonight –from the British government, MPs, international institutions, diplomats, the Cypriot diaspora and friends of Cyprus. Your presence, is a testament to the enduring bonds between Cyprus and the United Kingdom, and to the shared values that unite us.

Sixty-five years ago, the Republic of Cyprus was born as a sovereign state, born out of struggle, compromise and hope for a future in which our people hoped to live free, in peace and dignity. Despite the obstacles, over the decades, we have charted a path of progress: building democratic institutions, joining the European Union, developing our economy, and fostering partnerships across the globe. Today, we remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom and continue to honour their legacy by striving each day for a renewed, and above all, a reunited Cyprus.

Yet, as we reflect on our achievements, we must also confront continuing challenges. The continuous occupation and division of our island, since the Turkish invasion and occupation in 1974, remains the deepest wound in our lives. We continue to seek, with steadfast resolution, a just, viable and lasting solution, that will reunify our homeland, and ensure peace, security and dignity for every Cypriot.

This year, marks 51 years since the tragic events that led to Turkish occupation of 37% of the island. President Christodoulides made it clear in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), last month, that he is determined to continue exerting all efforts to end the occupation, through negotiations for a comprehensive settlement that will reunify Cyprus under a bizonal bicommunal federation with political equality, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions and EU law values and principles. Through perseverance, methodical approach and credibility, we have already yielded significant results –bringing the Cyprus issue back to the international stage, and opening prospects for meaningful advancement.

We count on the valuable support of the United Kingdom, as one of the guarantor powers for Cyprus and a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council, to help us reach a solution that will reunify our country. As a refugee myself from Famagusta, there is nothing I wish more.

Despite these challenges, the Republic of Cyprus has managed to prosper and achieve remarkable progress and achievements due to the resilience and handwork of its people. It is on these achievements that we continue to build. With a clear set of priorities, we are committed to fostering further growth and enhancing the resilience of the Cyprus economy –an essential condition for safeguarding the continued existence and prosperity of the Republic of Cyprus. Our economy ranks among the strongest in Europe. The growth rate remains among the highest in the Eurozone, full employment conditions prevail in the labour market, and public debt continues on a steady downward trajectory.

What is important to mention is the fact that the shipping sector is one of the main pillars of our economy, contributing more than 7% to the country’s GDP, representing one of the most strategic sectors of Cyprus. At the Shipping Ministry, we are committed daily to upholding Cyprus’ international reputation as a maritime hub of quality and reliability. We work closely with social partners, strengthen our international relations and support Cypriot shipping companies operating both domestically and internationally offering thousands of job opportunities –many of which maintain a strong presence here in the UK.

On the international stage, the Republic of Cyprus remains steadfast in its commitment to responsibility, playing an active and essential role as a pillar of security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider Middle East region. As a stable, predictable and responsible partner, my country serves as a safe and reliable harbour. Through concrete initiatives –demonstrated by action, rather than mere words– Cyprus is emerging as a hub for stability, a safe evacuation point for civilians, a humanitarian corridor and a beacon of peace, dialogue and cooperation.

In January 2026, Cyprus will assume the Presidency of the Council of the EU, for the second time, after 14 years from the first Presidency back in 2012. For us, it is not just an obligation, it represents a national mission. We will exercise our responsibility fully aware of what is at stake: An imperative need to deliver stronger multilateralism, more integration and more cooperation between Europe and the rest world. To deliver a stronger, more secure, more autonomous Union.

The unity though of the Republic of Cyprus lies beyond the European Union. Cypriots of the diaspora are located across continents and oceans, others near our homeland, other far away. On behalf of President Christodoulides, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the Cypriot community here in the United Kingdom. You are the embodiment of our nation’s spirit and your contribution has been –and continues to be– invaluable. The presence of so many of you here today, honours our country and its struggles. You serve as a bridge between our homeland and the UK, strengthening the bonds that unite us. Among you, we are fortunate to count brilliant scientists, visionary entrepreneurs and engaged citizens with a strong public presence. You are the finest ambassadors of Cyprus, carrying its legacy and values to every corner of the world.

Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, dear friends,

Tonight’s celebration is also an opportunity to reflect on the enduring relationship and friendship between Cyprus and the United Kingdom –which continues to evolve and deepen. The three meetings that have taken place between President Christodoulides and Prime Minister Starmer, in the last year, is a testament to the strong level that our bilateral relations have reached.

Our shared history is long and complex, but it has given rise to a unique and mutually respectful partnership –built on strong political dialogue, extensive economic cooperation, close educational links and deep human connections. Over the decades, our two nations have worked side by side within the Commonwealth, the United Nations and the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), to advance common values: democracy, the rule of law, maritime freedom and respect for international norms.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Establishing a Strategic Framework of Cooperation between Cyprus and the UK, signed in 2022, now serves as a foundation for deeper collaboration in areas such as trade, energy, defence, research, education and, of course, shipping. It reflects our shared commitment to adapt our partnership to new realities and opportunities.

The UK remains one of Cyprus’ top trading partners, both for goods and services. Thousands of British companies operate or invest in Cyprus, while Cypriot businesses see the UK as a key market and a hub for innovation and finance.

Lastly, I could not have finished my speech, without highlighting Cyprus shipping. As you already know, Cyprus, as an island state, attaches great importance to shipping. Over the years, Cyprus has evolved into a fully-fledged shipping centre, combining a prestigious and a quality sovereign registry of ships of high standards of safety and a domestic shipping industry, renowned for its excellent quality services. Today, more than 250 shipping-related companies, operate in Cyprus, making Cyprus the biggest European ship management centre and amongst the top 3 globally, managing approximately 20% of global fleet.

We have been an active and constructive member of the IMO Council since 1987 and we count on your support as we seek re-election at the upcoming elections next month.

Just a few days ago, the heart of international shipping was beating strongly and proudly, in Cyprus, at Maritime Cyprus 2025 Conference, where the Secretary General of the IMO, Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, along with EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, Mr. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, and EU Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Mr. Costas Kadis, honoured us with their presence, leveraging the status of the Conference as a whole, sending powerful messages of unity and constant cooperation on European and International level.

Dear friends,

As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus, let us carry forward the legacy of those who came before us. Let this occasion not only be a moment of remembrance, but also one of renewed commitment to our shared values: freedom, democracy, peace and cooperation.

Happy 65th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Cyprus!