Crack down on illegal dumping

Oct. 14, 2025

By Victoria Burns

AUSTIN — TxDOT is working with other state agencies to actively monitor illegal dumping across the state.

The initiative that began in San Antonio is now expanding its scope into new territories, adding a new twist to the “Don’t Mess with Texas®” attitude that has inspired Texans to keep our roads and highways clean.

“We are currently in the process of outfitting our embedded investigators in El Paso, Dallas and Houston Districts with the surveillance equipment they need to conduct these operations in their regions of responsibility,” said Lisa Rogers, the TxDOT Compliance Division lead compliance investigator.

TxDOT collaborated with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and local law enforcement to determine a strategy to catch people illegally dumping and prevent it in the future. TxDOT began installing cameras at suspected locations near Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

“Over a two-month timeframe, we were able to identify through pictures, license plates, vehicle identifiers and personal mail at least four individuals who were illegally dumping,” Rogers said.

That monitoring effort, she said, yielded critical information that was ultimately passed along to TCEQ.

“TCEQ’s Environmental Crimes Unit supports this initiative and has worked with TxDOT for the past few years on illegal dumping sites,” said Malcolm Ferris, a TCEQ investigator. “Through these partnerships and utilizing our combined resources, we are able to more efficiently address illegal dumping.”

Additional reporting by Paul Stinson