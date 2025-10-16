Cambridge to Host 'No Kings' Peaceful Rally in Support of Democracy on Oct. 18
Local residents to gather at Rt. 50 and Maryland Ave. as part of a nationwide movement opposing authoritarianism.
The Cambridge event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the public sidewalk at the corner of Rt. 50 and Maryland Avenue. Participants are encouraged to wear yellow—the movement’s color of courage and clarity—and to bring signs supporting democracy, equality, and freedom.
The nationwide No Kings actions unite communities in peaceful resistance to authoritarian power grabs. Saturday’s gathering will feature music, community voices, and a few playful “guest appearances,” highlighting the movement’s mix of seriousness and spirit.
The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.
Event Details
What: No Kings Peaceful Demonstration
When: Saturday, October 18, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.
Where: Corner of Rt. 50 and Maryland Ave., Cambridge, Md.
Who: Hosted by Cambridge Indivisible, part of the national No Kings network
More Info: www.CambridgeIndivisible.org
| NoKings.org
About Cambridge Indivisible
Cambridge Indivisible is a nonpartisan, community-based organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore dedicated to defending democracy, advancing justice, and strengthening civic participation through education and action.
Michelle Fowle
Cambridge Indivisible
+1 410-571-4862
email us here
