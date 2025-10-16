Cambridge to Host 'No Kings' Peaceful Rally in Support of Democracy on Oct. 18

Local residents to gather at Rt. 50 and Maryland Ave. as part of a nationwide movement opposing authoritarianism.

This is about reminding each other—and the world—that democracy is worth standing up for. We’re joining thousands of others across the country to make it clear: America has no kings.” — Michelle Fowle, co-founder of Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, October 18, residents of Cambridge and communities across the Eastern Shore will gather for the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, a nationwide mobilization affirming that America belongs to its people—not to kings or dictators.The Cambridge event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the public sidewalk at the corner of Rt. 50 and Maryland Avenue. Participants are encouraged to wear yellow—the movement’s color of courage and clarity—and to bring signs supporting democracy, equality, and freedom.The nationwide No Kings actions unite communities in peaceful resistance to authoritarian power grabs. Saturday’s gathering will feature music, community voices, and a few playful “guest appearances,” highlighting the movement’s mix of seriousness and spirit.The event is free, family-friendly, and open to the public.Event DetailsWhat: No Kings Peaceful DemonstrationWhen: Saturday, October 18, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.Where: Corner of Rt. 50 and Maryland Ave., Cambridge, Md.Who: Hosted by Cambridge Indivisible , part of the national No Kings networkMore Info: www.CambridgeIndivisible.org About Cambridge IndivisibleCambridge Indivisible is a nonpartisan, community-based organization on Maryland’s Eastern Shore dedicated to defending democracy, advancing justice, and strengthening civic participation through education and action.

