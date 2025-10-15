Call for Local Artists: Vermont Street Garage Mural Project

The City of Lawrence invites local artists or artist teams to apply to submit their qualifications to create a new, original mural in the Vermont Street garage. This is a new public art opportunity to help celebrate Lawrence’s unmistakable identity and community spirit.

The selected artist or team will create a large-scale mural on the ground level west-facing wall of the Vermont Street Parking Garage (725 Vermont St.), directly opposite the stairs on the Vermont Street side. The mural project includes a $5,500 budget.

Project Theme & Inspiration

Artists are encouraged to create a design that reflects our community’s unique character, creativity and inclusivity. Artists may also incorporate imaginative or playful references to the Lawrence Public Library, located just north of the garage.

Eligibility

This opportunity is open to professional Lawrence-based artists, individuals or teams, aged 18 and older.

Submission Requirements

At this stage, artists will submit qualifications only; no formal design proposals are required. Applicants should provide:

Artist bio (and team members, if applicable)

CV or résumé (lead artist and team members)

Work samples (uploaded images or webpage link)

Brief written and/or sketch concept ideas showing the artist’s approach to this project and location

The full Request for Qualifications and online application is available at: lawrenceks.gov/lprd/public-art. Deadline: Sunday, November 16, 2025, at 11:00 p.m.

Up to three finalists will be selected by a review committee and each will receive a $300 stipend to develop a conceptual proposal. One artist or team will be awarded a $5,500 commission and will work with City staff on design development and installation.

For questions related to the call for art, please contact Porter Arneill at parneill@lawrenceks.gov, or 785-832-3449.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

