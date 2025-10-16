Gov. Little leads Idaho diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little returned from a diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom earlier this month, making Idaho the first state in the nation to send an official delegation following the Trump Administration’s recent state visit to the UK.

The Idaho Department of Commerce, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and a small group of Idaho businesses and organizations accompanied Governor Little on the mission. The trip was focused on initiating government-to-government relationships and laying the groundwork for Idaho companies to expand in the UK market.

“Idaho is home to world leaders in agriculture and technology, and this mission was an important opportunity to share that story with leaders in the United Kingdom. This mission follows the Trump Administration’s recent visit to the United Kingdom and the work they began to strengthen U.S.-UK ties, and Idaho is proud to continue that effort. We are committed to developing long-term partnerships that create new opportunities for our companies and strengthen connections between Idaho and the UK,” Governor Little said.

Idaho’s food and agriculture exports reached more than $2.6 billion in 2023. By fostering new relationships in the UK, Idaho is working to diversify export destinations, expand its international presence, and create new opportunities for the state’s farmers, ranchers, and food processors.

For Idaho, the strongest early opportunities in the UK include beef, dairy, and processed potatoes, with potential to grow into additional commodity sectors. In 2024, Idaho’s agricultural exports to the UK totaled $2.97 million, nearly 70 percent of which were prepared potatoes. According to the U.S. Dairy Export Council, the UK is the world’s largest importer of cheese from global markets, which signals significant potential for Idaho’s high-quality dairy products.

The mission also explored opportunities for Idaho companies in the UK’s fintech and nuclear sectors, including potential collaboration on advanced nuclear energy and research, following the Trump Administration’s recent Technology Prosperity Deal.

Mission highlights in the UK:

Met with the International Meat Trade Association to discuss the importance of both meat imports and exports in maintaining global market balance.

Met with the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to address regulatory topics, including implementation of the new tariff-free beef quota for U.S. beef and the UK’s management of PCN, a soil-borne pest that affects potato production.

Visited David Barton, a beef producer and chair of the National Farmers Union National Livestock Board, to discuss the importance of bilateral trade and to learn more about UK farm policy related to conservation, food safety, and succession planning.

Engaged with global fintech leaders Clearwater Analytics and Equifax to highlight Idaho companies’ success on the world stage and explore opportunities to expand their international reach and operations.

Delegation Quotes:

“The mission was a valuable opportunity to assess the market and connect with our industry partners. Traveling with the Governor allowed us to meet with high level government officials to discuss remaining market access issues under the new tariff free beef quota. We are looking forward to increasing exports to the UK and expanding our business relationships and friendships throughout the UK.” - Jay Theiler, Executive Director, Marketing at AgriBeef

"The trade mission to the UK was a tremendous success, providing a forum to learn about potential market opportunities and strengthening our international relationships. More importantly, it was an invaluable opportunity to exchange best practices in potato production and gather insights on their regulatory and marketing strategies to improve our own practices. I want to thank Governor Little, Director Tewalt, and Director Kealey for making this opportunity possible." – Jamey Higham, CEO Idaho Potato Commission

"Equifax was honored to welcome Governor Little and his delegation to the London office as part of the recent trade mission. Meeting with the Governor to discuss global growth and innovation, alongside our UK leaders, was invaluable. The visit was a vital opportunity to demonstrate our organization’s commitment to strengthening Idaho's international business footprint." - Ajay Guru, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Solutions at Equifax