Gov. Little’s “Operation No Return” removes dozens of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities

Child rapist, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little proudly announced that his initiative, “Operation No Return,” has successfully removed dozens of highly dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities. The initiative is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.

The Governor’s Office created a new online dashboard for Operation No Return. The dashboard includes mugshots of criminals removed to date.

The dashboard can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return

Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.

The transports are part of the state's new agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.

All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.

SUMMARY OF DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TO DATE:

  1. Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
  2. Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala
  3. Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico
  4. Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico
  5. Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos
  6. Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  7. Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan
  8. Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  9. Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico
  10. Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru
  11. Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico
  12. Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico
  13. Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI - EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  14. Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba
  15. Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras
  16. Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  17. Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia
  18. Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico
  19. Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico
  20. Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico
  21. Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico
  22. Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
  23. Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia
  24. Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico
  25. Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras
  26. Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru
  27. Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico
  28. Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua
  29. Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
  30. Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  31. Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  32. Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala
  33. Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico
  34. Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico
  35. Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico
  36. Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico
  37. Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
  38. Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras
  39. Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico
  40. Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia
  41. Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico
  42. Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico
  43. Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico
  44. Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico
  45. Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
  46. Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
  47. Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico
  48. Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
  49. Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico
  50. Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
  51. Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq
  52. Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
  53. Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia

BACKGROUND

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Idaho is utilizing the Task Force Model under the 287(g) agreement and the Governor instructed ISP to perform only two of the authorized functions under the model, which are also consistent with the Jail Enforcement Model: (1) taking and maintaining custody of individuals arrested by another state or local agency on behalf of ICE and (2) transporting individuals arrested under immigration law to ICE-approved detention facilities.

Governor Little directed ISP to use the 287(g) authority only to transport out of local jails the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences.

The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.

