Gov. Little’s “Operation No Return” removes dozens of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities
Child rapist, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little proudly announced that his initiative, “Operation No Return,” has successfully removed dozens of highly dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities. The initiative is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.
The Governor’s Office created a new online dashboard for Operation No Return. The dashboard includes mugshots of criminals removed to date.
The dashboard can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return
Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.
The transports are part of the state's new agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.
All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.
SUMMARY OF DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TO DATE:
- Antonio Velasco-Gonzales (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16) Country: Mexico
- Henry Diaz-Escobar (LEWD CONDUCT WITH CHILD UNDER 16, INDECENT EXPOSURE) Country: Guatemala
- Sergio Gonzalez Gonzalez (DUI, HIT AND RUN) Country: Mexico
- Iker Jhorkaeef Vasquez-Moreno (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, BATTERY) Country: Mexico
- Sai Bouaphan Chareunsouk (KIDNAPPING, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Laos
- Martin Heredia-Vergara (STALKING, BURGLARY, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Muhammad Zeeshan (SEXUAL ASSAULT) Country: Pakistan
- Olegario Gonzalez-Retiguin (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Alvaro Perez-Soto (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, TRAUMATIC INJURY) Country: Mexico
- Jeferson A. Caisahuana-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD) Country: Peru
- Victor Manuel Granillos-Sierra (STRANGULATION, DUI) Country: Mexico
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP, DUI(x3)) Country: Mexico
- Sinue Esquivel-Lugo (DUI - EXCESSIVE, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Ewar Angel Morales-Molina (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Cuba
- Jaren Zuniga-Crus (TRANSPORT/SELL/POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Honduras
- Marcos Dominguez-Gomez (ASSAULT (x2), POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Wilmer Arley Suarez-Plata (DRUG TRAFFICKING, SHOPLIFTING) Country: Colombia
- Ricardo Villalobos-Pedraza (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Adolfo Santan-Jimenez (POSSESSION, PROBATION VIOLATION) Country: Mexico
- Juan Navarro-Torres (INJURY TO CHILD, INTIMIDATE WITNESS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) Country: Mexico
- Luis Estrada Diaz (HUMAN TRAFFICKING, RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING) Country: Mexico
- Antonio Ramirez-Uribe (SELLING DANGEROUS WEAPONS, POSSESSION) Country: Mexico
- Misael M. Mancilla Chacon (FRAUD, FALSE INFORMATION TO LE) Country: Colombia
- Yovani Ramirez-Angulo (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Eduar Josue Rodriguez-Osorto (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FALSE INFO, ALTERED ID) Country: Honduras
- Jose M. Huamacto Huanaco (DUI) Country: Peru
- Jose Lopez-Cruz (DUI, FALSE INFORMATION) Country: Mexico
- Danny Araica-Delgadilla (DANGEROUS DRUGS) Country: Nicaragua
- Carlos Rojas-Morales (DRUG TRAFFICKING, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Edilberto Morales-Lascarez (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jose Aguilar Luna (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Osmin Dubon-Herrera (DUI) Country: Guatemala
- Carlos Gomez-Lopez (DUI (x3)) Country: Mexico
- Humberto Ramirez-Esquivel (GRAND THEFT AUTO) Country: Mexico
- Jorge Meza-Ramirez (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Modesto Francisco-Munoz (DUI, DRUGS) Country: Mexico
- Rogelio Gonzalez-Leal (INADMISSIBILITY, ILLEGAL RE-ENTRY) Country: Mexico
- Carlos Eduardo Ruiz-Sanchez (DUI) Country: Honduras
- Pablo Cuellar-Zavala (DISTURBING THE PEACE, DWP) Country: Mexico
- Jose Fernando Hernandez Jerez (DTP, TRESPASSING, VIOLATE NO CONTACT) Country: Colombia
- Jose G. Medina-Jaime (DUI) Country: Mexico
- Jose DeJesus Sanchez Canchola (DWP (x2), PARAPHERNALIA, CARELESS DRIVING) Country: Mexico
- Maximiliano Gabriel Murrillo (DRUG TRAFFICKING (COCAINE), DUI) Country: Mexico
- Tomas Prieto-Servin (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT, ASSAULT, DUI(x6)) Country: Mexico
- Agustra Berto Diaz Gomez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Cleymar Gerardo Diaz Perez (EXCESSIVE DUI) Country: Mexico
- Diaz-Salaz (DUI (x4), DWP) Country: Mexico
- Remberto Machuca Carvajal (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) Country: Mexico
- Guillermo Vargas Castillo (DUI (x2)) Country: Mexico
- Rey David Estrada Arizmendi (DUI, PROHIBITED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE) Country: Mexico
- Jameel Almuthafar (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, TRESPASSING, DISTURBING THE PEACE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY, RESISTING ARREST) Country: Iraq
- Jhon Fredy Ramirez Delgado (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
- Alredo Toro Pena (BURGLARY) Country: Colombia
BACKGROUND
Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Idaho is utilizing the Task Force Model under the 287(g) agreement and the Governor instructed ISP to perform only two of the authorized functions under the model, which are also consistent with the Jail Enforcement Model: (1) taking and maintaining custody of individuals arrested by another state or local agency on behalf of ICE and (2) transporting individuals arrested under immigration law to ICE-approved detention facilities.
Governor Little directed ISP to use the 287(g) authority only to transport out of local jails the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences.
The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.
