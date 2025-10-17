Gov. Little’s “Operation No Return” removes dozens of dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities

Child rapist, kidnapper, stalker, violent offenders, drug traffickers among criminals removed



Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little proudly announced that his initiative, “Operation No Return,” has successfully removed dozens of highly dangerous illegal alien criminals from Idaho communities. The initiative is funded with Governor’s Office Emergency Funds.

The Governor’s Office created a new online dashboard for Operation No Return. The dashboard includes mugshots of criminals removed to date.

The dashboard can be found at https://gov.idaho.gov/operation-no-return

Under Operation No Return, the Idaho State Police (ISP) is taking dangerous illegal alien criminals out of county jails after the completion of their sentences instead of being released back into Idaho communities. The transports are the first step necessary to remove them from the State of Idaho.

The transports are part of the state's new agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) under the 287(g) program.

All of them were in the United States illegally and will be deported to their country of origin rather than being released back into Idaho communities after completing their sentences.

SUMMARY OF DANGEROUS ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS TO DATE:

BACKGROUND

Through the 287(g) program, ICE can delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions, under the direction and oversight of ICE, and pursuant to a signed agreement, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Idaho is utilizing the Task Force Model under the 287(g) agreement and the Governor instructed ISP to perform only two of the authorized functions under the model, which are also consistent with the Jail Enforcement Model: (1) taking and maintaining custody of individuals arrested by another state or local agency on behalf of ICE and (2) transporting individuals arrested under immigration law to ICE-approved detention facilities.

Governor Little directed ISP to use the 287(g) authority only to transport out of local jails the most violent and dangerous illegal aliens who have been convicted and have completed their sentences.

The Governor’s emergency fund has been used in the past to support ISP missions to border states, to help fund the investigation and capture of Bryan Kohberger who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, and to fight fentanyl.