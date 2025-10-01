Gov. Little appoints Pete Koehler to the Idaho State Board of Education

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Pete Koehler to the Idaho State Board of Education. Koehler replaces Dr. Linda Clark whose term on the board expired June 30.

“Pete has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving the people of our state and nation, with a particular focus on supporting the success of young Idahoans. Education remains my top priority, and entrusting proven leaders like Pete with the responsibility of shaping education policy strengthens our collective work to improve outcomes for Idaho students. I also extend my deep appreciation to Dr. Linda Clark for her many years of distinguished service in multiple leadership roles. Idaho is stronger today because of Dr. Clark’s dedication and contributions,” Governor Little said.

A Parma native, Koehler brings more than two decades of military and public education leadership experience to the Idaho State Board of Education. He served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel before transitioning to education as a teacher, principal, area director, and superintendent.

Koehler served as Senior Deputy Superintendent and Chief of Staff at the Idaho State Department of Education. Koehler holds degrees from the University of Idaho and Boise State University along with administrator certification from Northwest Nazarene University. He is a member of community and conservation organizations, including Trout Unlimited, the Henry’s Fork Foundation, the Idaho Community Foundation, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“I am honored to join the Idaho State Board of Education and to continue serving the people of our state. Education has shaped both my military and civilian careers, and I believe it is the foundation for a strong and thriving Idaho. I look forward to working with my fellow board members to expand opportunities for every student, whether that means preparing for college, career, or civic life, and to ensure that education in Idaho remains accessible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of our communities,” Koehler said.

Koehler will step away from his position on the Charter Commission. Governor Little will announce a replacement appointee for the Charter Commission in the coming weeks.