The Latino Community Fund Receives $610,000 to Support Brick and Mortar Small Businesses in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties

Grant from JPMorganChase will Fund a Needs Assessment and Creation of a Best Practices Playbook

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia) announced it has been awarded $610,000 from JPMorganChase for a project aimed at strengthening small, brick-and-mortar businesses in Georgia, particularly in areas with a high density of Latino and Hispanic business owners. The grant will fund the development of a comprehensive needs assessment and strategy for businesses located along the commercial corridors of Buford Highway and Clarkston in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.The collective will gather data, conduct interviews, and engage local stakeholders to create a unified system of services, capital solutions, and technical assistance for underserved businesses. Specifically, the program has four key goals:● A statewide comprehensive needs assessment● Recommendations for programs and policies to support existing brick-and-mortar businesses in corridors in DeKalb and Gwinnett Counties● Increase collaboration between business support organizations, including nonprofits, CDFIs, Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development organizations to enhance technical assistance and increase access to capital and services that can help businesses in these corridors grow● A best practices playbook for brick-and-mortar businesses.“This grant enables us to develop data-driven recommendations to help inform philanthropic, corporate, nonprofit, and public sector economic development investments so they are relevant and effective,” said Gigi Pedraza, Executive Director of LCF Georgia.Core partners in the project include We Love Buford Highway, The Latin American Association, Prospera, and The Refugee Women’s Network. These organizations bring expertise in outreach, data collection, and resource mapping, and trust in the focused communities enhances local economic vitality. The resulting report and tools will be made available to any decision-makers interested free of charge.“JPMorganChase is committed to helping Georgia’s brick and mortar small businesses and entrepreneurs become more resilient so they can grow and thrive,” said Suganthi Simon, JPMorgan Chase’s head of Global Philanthropy for Georgia and the Carolinas. “Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and are foundational to the success of our communities and small towns. We believe the work of the Latino Community Fund in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties can help create an inter-generational wealth building playbook that can be applied in other communities throughout Georgia and well beyond.”About JPMorganChaseJPMorganChase is focused on fostering stronger, more resilient communities by increasing opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs from all backgrounds. The firm provides resources to help business owners overcome obstacles through mentorship, financial training, and access to capital that can support their growth, while expanding the capacity of local nonprofit and community partners that help entrepreneurs and small businesses succeed. JPMorganChase serves more than 175,000 small businesses in Georgia and has graduated more than 300 businesses in the state through its Coaching for Impact one-on-one mentorship program.About LCF GeorgiaLCF Georgia is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization with a membership of 41 Latino community groups across Georgia. Together, the groups work and invest to accelerate positive change in Georgia through advancing democracy, building community and expanding economic opportunity. We are committed to help build a Georgia which is both the premier place to do business, work, study, raise families, and thrive.Media Inquiries:Daniela RacinesDaniela@LCFGeorgia.orgAllison Reed Ani Rodriguez (Habla Español)allison.reed@jpmchase.com ani.rodriguez@jpmchase.com

