The Latino Community Fund Announces Third Annual Orgullo Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall

2024 Orgullo Latinx Pride Reception

A free reception honoring Latinx LGBTQIA+ leaders in Georgia with performances, food, and an open bar. RSVP required.

This gathering is about honoring our histories, our resilience, and our joy while affirming that our identities are powerful and inseparable.” — Jean-Luc Rivera

TRUE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia) is proud to announce the return of its third annual Orgullo Pride Reception, a vibrant celebration honoring Latinx LGBTQIA+ leaders and community members across Georgia. This year’s event will take place on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Atlanta City Hall (55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303). Admission is free and open to all but requires an RSVP.The Orgullo Pride Reception is the only Latinx-focused Pride celebration in Georgia, uplifting the voices, culture, and joy of the Latinx LGBTQIA+ community. What began as a local gathering has grown into a signature event highlighting resilience, inclusion, and the power of community.Guests can expect an unforgettable evening of music, drag performances, complimentary food, and an open bar, along with opportunities to connect with local leaders and advocates. A live DJ set will keep the energy high while talented drag performers take the stage to showcase creativity and pride.“We are thrilled to host our Orgullo Latinx Pride Reception , a celebration that uplifts the beauty and strength found at the intersection of our LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities. This gathering is about honoring our histories, our resilience, and our joy while affirming that our identities are powerful and inseparable,” said Jean-Luc Rivera, Deputy Executive Director of LCF Georgia.This year’s reception continues to highlight Atlanta’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, with city leaders and community partners standing in solidarity with the Latinx LGBTQIA+ community.We are especially grateful to our Host Committee — Matt Westmoreland, Jake Campbell, Jorge Vargas & Clay Noe, Jerry Gonzalez, and Kirk Rich — whose leadership and support make this celebration possible. Their dedication ensures that Orgullo continues to grow as a joyful and powerful tradition in Georgia.Event Details:Date: Friday, September 26, 2025Time: 7:00 – 9:00 PMLocation: Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30303Highlights: DJ set, drag performances, complimentary food, open barRSVP: lcfga.info/Orgullo2025The Orgullo Pride Reception is made possible by the generous support of community partners and sponsors, including the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, the Office of Immigrant Affairs, Atlanta Pride, DJ Kiya Lacey, LatinoLinQ, Human Rights Campaign, and the Equality Federation of Georgia.Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, please contact: Jean-Luc Rivera jean-luc@lcfgeorgia.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.