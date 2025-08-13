Latino Community Fund Georgia to Host 'Estamos Aquí Fiesta 2025' in Celebration of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month

Estamos Aqui Fiesta 2024 Join Us on September 13!

Free family festival on Sept. 13 in Atlanta celebrating Hispanic/Latinx Heritage with music, food, culture, and community pride.

Estamos Aquí is about joy, culture, and connection—but it’s also about creating a space where Latinos feel safe, seen, and at home.” — Jean-Luc Rivera, Deputy Executive Director of LCF Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia) is excited to announce the return of its signature event, “ Estamos Aquí Fiesta 2025,” a vibrant, free, and family-friendly celebration launching Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month. This year’s festival will take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Historic Old Fourth Ward Park Amphitheater in Atlanta.A joyful kickoff to a month of cultural pride and civic momentum, Estamos Aquí Fiesta highlights the diversity, strength, and contributions of Georgia’s Latino community.“We’re excited to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and celebrate the vibrant presence and contributions of Latinos in Georgia,” said Jean-Luc Rivera, Deputy Executive Director of LCF Georgia. “Estamos Aquí is about joy, culture, and connection—but it’s also about creating a space where Latinos feel safe, seen, and at home. It’s a celebration that inspires belonging and action, including civic participation and voting.”This FREE festival will feature a dynamic lineup of live music, folkloric performances, a DJ, and contemporary Latinx artists, as well as a colorful mercado showcasing Latin American food vendors, artisans, and small businesses.The event is co-hosted by the Old Fourth Ward Business Association, which is partnering with LCF Georgia to highlight and support local Latino entrepreneurs.“We partnered with the Latino Community Fund Georgia to empower and provide visibility to Latino businesses in our neighborhood,” said Juan Mendoza, President of the Old Fourth Ward Business Association. “We’re excited to welcome the energy, creativity, and cultural richness of this celebration to the Old Fourth Ward Park.”With colorful decorations, dancing, food, and activities for all ages, Estamos Aquí Fiesta 2025 promises to be an unforgettable afternoon of community, culture, and celebration.Limited sponsorship opportunities are still available. Your support helps amplify Latino voices and ensures this beloved community event continues to grow in impact and reach. Individual donations are critical for the continuation of this event and can be received by texting LCFGEORGIA to 44-321.For more information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jean-Luc Rivera jean-luc@lcfgeorgia.org

