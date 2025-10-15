MPD Arrests Fatal Stabbing Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in Southeast.

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1600 block of V Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person who was stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from puncture wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Alanzo Jackson, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 36-year-old Christopher Taylor, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. Taylor was incarcerated at the time of his arrest.

CCN: 25052409

