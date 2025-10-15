MPD Arrests Benning Road Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred in Northeast.

On Monday, June 9, 2025, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Fifth District officers responded for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male, in the 1500 Benning Road, Northeast, and a second adult male in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast, both conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22-year-old Kyre Robinson of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25086161

