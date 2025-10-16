Race of Your Own Pod Hosts Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Ana J. Almanzar celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives, Ana J. Almanzar & Vergi Rodriguez Host of Race Of Your Own Podcast at NYC City Hall Behind the Scenes with Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives, Ana J. Almanzar & Vergi Rodriguez Host of Race Of Your Own Podcast at NYC City Hall

Almanzar spotlights her work for New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acclaimed podcast “ Race of Your Own ” is proud to feature Ana J. Almanzar, Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives for New York City, in its newest episode, an inspiring and powerful conversation that celebrates leadership, community, and cultural pride during Hispanic Heritage Month.In this intimate interview, host Vergi Rodriguez sits down with Deputy Mayor Almanzar to explore her journey from the Dominican Republic to becoming one of the most influential public servants in New York City. Together, they discuss her vital role in the Mayor Adams administration, her efforts to advance equity and opportunity for New Yorkers, and the importance of representation in government leadership.“Ana Almanzar’s story embodies the essence of Hispanic Heritage Month: resilience, service, and pride in community,” said host Vergi Rodriguez. “Her leadership reminds us that progress happens when diverse voices are not only heard, but empowered.”As Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives, Almanzar oversees major interagency initiatives that strengthen the social infrastructure of the city, addressing education, workforce development, and youth empowerment. The episode dives into how her office has worked to ensure that all New Yorkers, especially immigrant and historically underserved communities, have access to opportunity and representation.“What connects all the agencies and offices I work with is education — from early childhood all the way through higher education at CUNY,” says Deputy Mayor Ana J. Almanzar. “I’m a proud CUNY graduate, from Hostos Community College, and now I have the immense honor of serving as the liaison between the City and CUNY. It truly feels like a full-circle moment — beyond a dream come true.”Rodriguez, also a CUNY alumni, took away that Almanzar’s dedication to being able to serve New York City, with all its energy and diversity, was both a privilege and a responsibility that she didn’t take lightly. “When I walked into City Hall, I felt what it might be like to carry the stories and dreams of so many who came before Deputy Mayor Almanzar. It’s a testament to probably what keeps her so grounded and inspired.”This “Race of Your Own” episode not only highlights Almanzar’s impact but also serves as a broader celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the contributions, culture, and leadership of the Hispanic and Latino communities that shape New York City and beyond.ABOUT RACE OF YOUR OWN"Race of Your Own” is a thought-provoking podcast hosted by Vergi Rodriguez, exploring race, identity, leadership, and representation through candid conversations with changemakers from diverse fields. Each episode invites listeners to reflect on how culture and lived experience shape our collective future. With over 90,000 hours of watch time in just a few months, Race of Your Own has established itself as a rising force in the independent media landscape, redefining how stories are told and who gets to tell them.Listen and watch the full episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Youtube ABOUT THE HOSTVergi Rodriguez is an influential podcast host known for her thought-provoking interviews that explore cultural, social, and personal stories. She is an entertainment industry expert who has worked with a multitude of names in film and television like Prince and Britney Spears. With a focus on inspiring narratives and diverse perspectives, a “Race of Your Own” offers a space for listeners to engage with groundbreaking ideas and trailblazing individuals from a wide range of fields. With a Master's in Psychology, an advocate for women and people of color she blends her storytelling roots with a mission to elevate underrepresented narratives through unfiltered conversations, personal reflection, and political commentary. Through her production company Planet V Productions, LLC, her first short film “Dreamer” was officially selected in a variety of film festivals worldwide, including Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival & Diversity In Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. It also has won a multitude of awards including Audience Award at the Boston Latino Film Festival.ABOUT THE GUESTPrior to her appointment, Ana J. Almanzar served as the Director of Community Relations at Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, leading an external relations strategy to advance the foundation’s public-facing agenda and promote relations with community organizations and government entities.Before joining Mother Cabrini Health Foundation in 2021, Almanzar spent six years as Chief of Staff to the New York state Director of Nonprofits for the Governor’s Executive Chamber. During her tenure, Almanzar helped spearhead multi-platform media campaigns and public efforts throughout the state’s ten regions. Additionally, she provided oversight of a $25 million poverty reduction initiative while assisting in the community rollout of Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative, which has now expanded to over 15 cities.In 2010, Almanzar served as program manager of civic engagement, northeast at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO). At NALEO, Almanzar was responsible for the development and execution of nationwide civic engagement campaigns through grassroots outreach and multimedia efforts. She also supported citizenship applications and increased community participation for local policy and political initiatives.Finally, Almanzar assisted with community outreach and relationship cultivation with key stakeholders and news outlets for high-impact marketing campaigns promoting political activities.Almanzar received her associate’s degree from Eugenio Maria De Hostos Community College of The City University of New York and bachelor’s degree from Columbia University. She also holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, contact:Website: http://www.planetvproductions.com Website : http://raceofyourown.com

First Dominican as NYC Deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives Ana Almanzar S2E5

