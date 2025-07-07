Podcast Race of Your Own Wins Two Awards at PopCon Indianapolis 2025

Race Of Your Own Ep 11 w/ Chris Denson "Be A Focused Falcon : Benefits of Psychedelic Facilitation, Growing Up In Detroit & Helping Unlock Ingenuity"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The bold and culture-shifting podcast Race of Your Own made a powerful impact at this year’s PopCon Convention in Indianapolis, taking home two major awards over the weekend of June 27–29, 2025. The show received top honors in both the Film & Television category and the News (Politics, Current Events, Pop Culture) category for its acclaimed Episode 11, titled: "Be A Focused Falcon : Benefits of Psychedelic Facilitation, Growing Up In Detroit & Helping Unlock Ingenuity."The episode features a thought-provoking conversation between Race of Your Own creator and host Vergi Rodriguez and Chris Denson, a Detroit native and leading innovation expert, author, and speaker. Together, they explore how psilocybin therapy is becoming a gateway for deeper creativity, emotional healing, and cognitive expansion, especially within marginalized communities."This wasn’t just a conversation, it was a recalibration," said Chris Denson. “Vergi has a gift for guiding dialogue into spaces that are equal parts challenging and inspiring. I'm honored the episode resonated with so many and helped spotlight a powerful intersection of science, spirit, and cultural innovation.”With over 90,000 hours of watch time in just a few months, Race of Your Own has established itself as a rising force in the independent media landscape—redefining how stories are told and who gets to tell them.ABOUT THE HOSTVergi Rodriguez is an influential podcast host known for her thought-provoking interviews that explore cultural, social, and personal stories. She is an entertainment industry expert who has worked with a multitude of names in film and television like Prince and Britney Spears. With a focus on inspiring narratives and diverse perspectives, A Race of Your Own offers a space for listeners to engage with groundbreaking ideas and trailblazing individuals from a wide range of fields. With a Master's in Psychology, an advocate for women and people of color she blends her storytelling roots with a mission to elevate underrepresented narratives through unfiltered conversations, personal reflection, and political commentary. Through her production company Planet V Productions, LLC, her first short film “Dreamer” was officially selected in a variety of film festivals worldwide, including Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival & Diversity In Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. It also has won a multitude of awards including Audience Award at the Boston Latino Film Festival.ABOUT THE GUESTChris Denson is an innovation strategist, author, and entrepreneur from Detroit. He has worked with Fortune 500 companies and major cultural institutions to help design and implement creative problem-solving frameworks. He is also the author of "Crushing the Box: 10 Essential Rules for Breaking Essential Rules" , a guide to unlocking creativity and impact in today’s world. In this book, Denson shares wisdom and stories from his experiences and those of innovation rockstars to help you find your own inspired path. A sought-after speaker at conferences and universities, Chris uses his Detroit upbringing and cross-industry expertise to inspire audiences to rethink tradition and harness new modalities—like psilocybin therapy—for mental resilience and cultural transformation.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, contact:Website: http://www.planetvproductions.com Website : http://raceofyourown.com

