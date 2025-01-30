Race of Your Own Pod Hosts Exec Producer Delece James from BET+ “Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story” Biopic

Executive Producer of BET+ “Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story” Biopic Delece James & Vergi Rodriguez Host on set of Race Of Your Own Podcast

Interview set to premiere on Youtube on February 6th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Race of Your Own podcast , hosted by Vergi Rodriguez, is set to premiere an exclusive new episode featuring Delece James , the Executive Producer of the highly anticipated BET+ true-crime biopic “ Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story ” on Youtube on February 6th, 2025 at 9AM PT. In this compelling interview, James delves into the importance of redemption centric storytelling, elevating stories from people of color and her journey of becoming an Executive Producer to be able to tell powerful real-life stories like that of Dwen Curry, whose incredible journey is both inspiring and controversial."Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story” is set to start streaming on BET+ on February 27, 2025. Dwen Curry, who was first introduced in the BET+ unscripted series “American Gangster: Trap Queen,” became notorious for building a criminal empire while living a lavish lifestyle as a gay celebrity stylist in Oakland. Born amid the Detroit riots of the late sixties and raised during the crack cocaine epidemic of the eighties, Curry's story unfolds as a tale of survival, excess, and deception. Her rise to power is marked by fraudulent schemes that netted her millions, all while navigating the dangerous streets and complexities of her dual life.The film, starring “Pose” actor Dyllón Burnside as Dwen Curry, takes an unflinching look at Curry’s life, exploring themes of identity, survival, and the intersection of crime and fame. As an executive producer, Delece James played an instrumental role in bringing this gripping true-crime narrative to life, ensuring the authenticity and depth of Curry's story while highlighting important cultural and societal issues.In this special episode of a Race of Your Own, Vergi engages Delece in a candid conversation about the challenges of producing as a woman of color. James reflects on the production process, and the significance of sharing stories from marginalized communities that defy conventional narratives."I’m excited to bring viewers and listeners an insider's perspective on what it took to tell the story of Dwen Curry, a character who lived a life filled with contradictions but also extreme resilience," said Vergi Rodriguez, host of a Race of Your Own. "Delece James has done an incredible job in highlighting Dwen’s complexity, and I can’t wait for our audience to hear about what it takes to be on the creative journey of telling these stories."A Race of Your Own is a YouTube podcast series that celebrates diverse voices, provides a platform for untold stories, and tackles deep social issues through interviews with cultural trailblazers, creators, and thought leaders. Each episode offers an unfiltered look into the lives of those who have challenged the status quo and made lasting impacts in their industries.About Vergi RodriguezVergi Rodriguez is an influential podcast host known for her thought-provoking interviews that explore cultural, social, and personal stories. She is an entertainment industry expert who has worked with a multitude of names in film and television like Prince and Britney Spears. With a focus on inspiring narratives and diverse perspectives, A Race of Your Own offers a space for listeners to engage with groundbreaking ideas and trailblazing individuals from a wide range of fields. She has a Master's in Psychology & is an advocate for women and people of color to find ways to "tell their unique stories." Through her production company Planet V Productions, LLC, her first short film “Dreamer” was officially selected in a variety of film festivals worldwide, including Geena Davis' Bentonville Film Festival & Diversity In Cannes during the Cannes Film Festival. It also has won a multitude of awards including Audience Award at the Boston Latino Film Festival.About Delece JamesDelece James is an accomplished executive producer and creative consultant with a proven track record in film and television. Known for her work on the BET+ series “American Gangster: Trap Queens,” “Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story,” and “The First Lady of BMF,” which was nominated for two NAACP Image Awards. She’s also an award-winning filmmaker having recently produced short film, “The Devil Ain’t Pius.” James has built a reputation for championing bold, authentic stories that tackle complex themes and provide a voice to marginalized communities.About Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story“Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story” is a gripping true-crime biopic based on the real-life story of Dwen Curry, who navigated the streets of Oakland while building a criminal empire and living a life of excess. With themes of survival, identity, and deception, the film offers a deep dive into the life of someone who rose from the chaos of the Detroit riots and the crack cocaine epidemic to create a lavish but dangerous world of crime. The film stars Dyllón Burnside (Pose) as Dwen Curry.For media inquiries, please contact:Marvin A. SmithEmail: info@planetvproductions.comPhone: (310) 421-8165Website : http://raceofyourown.com Website: http://www.veerodriguez.com

Race Of Your Own Ep 14 Executive Producer Delece James Making Redemption Centric projects

