Flag Lowering - October 17, 2025 (Aviation Mishap)

I am deeply saddened by the deaths of four Washington-based soldiers whose lives were lost on September 17, 2025, while serving on active duty in the United States Army: Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Cully, from Sparta, Missouri, Chief Warrant Officer Three Andrew Kraus, from Sanibel, Florida, Sergeant Donavon Scott, from Tacoma, Washington, and Sergeant Jadalyn Good, from Mount Vernon, Washington. I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in their memory on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Please notify all of your field offices and facilities around the state.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.