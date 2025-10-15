Ready Fair 2025: A Huge Success!

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management extends heartfelt thanks to all our partners, staff, and attendees for making our first-ever Ready Fair a tremendous success!

With more than 350 attendees from across Oregon — including visitors from Astoria, Roseburg, and Pendleton — the event brought together families, community partners, and preparedness professionals for a day of hands-on learning, activities, and fun.

Participants explored interactive booths throughout the event. The Red Cross provided information on mental health resources and sheltering during disasters, while Lane County HeartSafeFirst offered hands-on first aid and CPR demonstrations. Attendees also enjoyed activities like cornhole and learned about pet preparedness. OEM’s Statewide Interoperability Team shared how to sign up for emergency alerts, and Be 2 Weeks Ready program coordinators demonstrated preparedness projects such as building a handwashing station and preserving food. Sidequest Games brought excitement with the Shaky Grounds Café earthquake-themed escape room. Visitors had the chance to learn how to become 2 Weeks Ready, enjoy games, food trucks, and prize giveaways.

Congratulations to our raffle winners!

4-Person 3-Day Emergency Kit Winners:

• Brenda – Keizer, OR

• Jen – Astoria, OR

• Riley – Salem, OR

• Sierra – Salem, OR

• Cammie – Salem, OR

• Peyton – Salem, OR

• Nilla – Salem, OR

• Christina – Salem, OR

3-Day Pet Emergency Kit Winners:

• Akiko – Corvallis, OR

• Tom – Salem, OR

• Donna – Salem, OR

• Mary – Yachats, OR

Emergency Radio Winners:

• Epe – Salem, OR

• Meg – Salem, OR

• Betty – Cornelius, OR

• Tyler – Salem, OR

A special thank you to our incredible OEM staff and partners who made this event possible — and an extra shoutout to Community Preparedness Coordinator Kayla Thompson, whose leadership, creativity, and dedication helped bring the Ready Fair to life.

Together, we’re building a stronger, safer, and more prepared Oregon.

We look forward to seeing you at Ready Fair 2026!