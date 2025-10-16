Water On Demand Launches First Opportunity Zone Fund For Water
$200M fund now listed on OZXchange.com
Interested and eligible investors can review the Fund details at OZXchange.com. For a limited time, accredited investors may also participate as Sponsors of the Fund through offer.waterondemand.com. Each investment vehicle operates independently under its applicable securities exemption or qualification.
A New Path for Private Capital in Water
By joining the OZXchange network, Water On Demand joins a select group of federally compliant Opportunity Zone offerings. The platform enables investors to review fund materials, compliance documentation, and project details in one place, improving accessibility and transparency for private market participants.
Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand and co-founder, said: “This OZXchange listing gives us nationwide visibility and credibility, opening the door to invest in the future of water. It’s an opportunity for private investors seeking potential tax-advantaged access to one of the most essential and underserved infrastructure markets in the world: clean water.”
David Silliman Jr., CEO of OZXchange.com, added: “The Water On Demand Opportunity Zone Fund is redefining what impact investing looks like. This isn’t theory, it’s real projects, real assets, and targeted returns. By listing on OZXchange.com, Water On Demand is making it easy for investors to be part of a sustainable, forward-thinking future.”
With this launch, Water On Demand is taking its mission to the national stage, providing a unique vehicle for investors to pursue purpose-driven profit, financing decentralized water treatment systems that can transform industrial operations, communities, and environmental outcomes across the USA.
Tax-Advantaged Impact Investment
The inaugural Water On Demand Opportunity Zone Fund targets family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and institutional investors, seeking a total of $200 million, beginning with a $25 million opening round.
Under Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund (QOZF) rules, investors may invest capital gains from prior investments into a QOZF, defer taxes for up to five years with a 10% reduction in taxable gain, and then exclude ten-year fund profits from federal taxes.
Water On Demand believes the Fund’s internal rate of return (IRR) could approximate 18%, with estimated tax benefits, on a secured asset investment. Each project represents a tangible, operating water treatment asset designed to provide recurring income and long-term appreciation through a “water-as-a-service” model, where decentralized systems remain company-owned and clients pay by usage under long-term contracts.
Ken Berenger commented: “Real estate and energy investors now have a viable alternative. Finally, private investors can earn competitive returns with tax advantages while helping to solve one of the biggest environmental challenges of our time: our water.”
Private Capital Meets Public Good
The U.S. water system remains underfunded and outdated, creating opportunities for decentralized solutions. Water On Demand’s Opportunity Zone Fund channels private investment into water systems that are scalable, sustainable, and secured by real assets.
Berenger concluded: “This is more than infrastructure. It’s a pro-survival movement, one that empowers investors to pursue financial growth while helping safeguard the world’s most vital resource.”
Additional Investment Opportunities
As Sponsor of the Fund, Water On Demand has opened participation in the Sponsorship investment for accredited investors. Bonus shares are available under offering terms.
In addition, non-accredited investors can participate through Water On Demand’s Regulation A+ offering, available at offer.waterondemand.com.
WATER ON DEMAND, INC. REGULATION A+ OFFERING
Securities offered by Water On Demand, Inc. under Regulation A are made pursuant to an offering statement filed with and qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Qualification means that the company may offer the securities described in the offering statement but does not imply SEC approval or endorsement.
Investors may review the official offering circular at: https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/waterondemand
About Water On Demand
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this trend by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
alex@waterondemand.com
