Water On Demand Announces Definitive Agreement to Launch Mobile Water Treatment Network
Joint venture intended to build a next-generation mobile water-as-a-service platform with investor-ready structure.
The agreement establishes a scalable platform to fund, build, and operate up to 60 advanced mobile wastewater treatment units designed to service grease traps, fats, oils & grease (FOG), and other wastewater streams for commercial, industrial, and municipal customers nationwide.
This next-generation technology allows operators to return nearly all of the filtered and cleaned water portion back into the tank or system, reducing hauling volumes and concentrating only the remaining sludge.
“Right now with wet hauling, we have to truck all of the water with the waste back to our facility,” said Bryan Klepzig, President of Georgetown, Texas-based Enviromaintenance. “I believe this new approach, which is more ecological, can save money and also be more profitable all in one. By combining defined territories with advanced treatment technology, we believe this model may offer competitive advantages as it scales.”
At full deployment, Water On Demand estimates that up to 60 trucks operating nationwide could generate up to $60 million in revenue, with estimated margins exceeding 70%, based on current internal modeling and assumptions.
Once funded, operations will launch from an Austin, Texas hub, leveraging EnviroMaintenance’s established 1,400 active customer base and presence within a high client-density region. The initial rollout is expected to expand across major Texas metros (Houston, San Antonio, Dallas–Fort Worth), with potential expansion into California, Florida, Oklahoma, and other high-demand states.
Key elements of the Definitive Agreement include:
- 50/50 equity ownership between Water On Demand and Enviromaintenance
- Development of protected territories and route exclusivity to maximize density-driven profitability
- Phased deployment of 1 to 60 mobile treatment systems, contingent on funding
- Investor-grade governance, board oversight, and transparent reporting
- Performance-based compensation and stock-grant incentives tied to trucks placed in service
- Progressive profit-sharing designed to support long-term growth and alignment
Kenneth A. Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand, stated: “With timely funding, and by combining our partner’s established customer base and operational expertise with next-generation mobile water treatment technology, management believes the Joint Venture could potentially achieve profitability as early as calendar year 2027–2028, although actual results will depend on funding availability, deployment timing, and operational performance.”
About Water On Demand, Inc.
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
For more information about the company visit our website: https://waterondemand.com/
