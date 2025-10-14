Fall Immunization Clinics Now Open

CANADA, October 14 - Released on October 14, 2025

Saskatchewan residents aged six months and older can now receive this year's free Influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations at public health clinics. Participating pharmacies and select physician or nurse practitioner offices may offer influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccinations; please call ahead to confirm what is available.

"Booking an appointment is a simple step that can make a big difference," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "Immunization remains the most effective way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community from respiratory illnesses."

Residents will have the convenience to book and receive both their influenza and COVID-19 vaccines either in a single appointment or separately. They may choose to receive one, or both vaccines.

"Influenza and COVID vaccines are proven to be safe and can be given at the same time," Saskatchewan Health Authority Medical Health Officer Dr. Tania Diener said. "No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines."

Appointments for individuals or entire families can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA) online booking system anytime, or by calling 1-833-727-5829, Monday to Friday. Walk-in clinic locations are also listed online.

Residents planning to visit a specific pharmacy are encouraged to contact them directly to confirm the availability of fall immunizations by visiting COVID-19 Pharmacy Vaccine Locations | Respiratory Illnesses | Government of Saskatchewan. Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at a SHA public health clinic, public health office or by a physician or nurse practitioner.

"Indigenous Peoples living with chronic health conditions or in crowded housing may face a higher risk of serious illness from the flu - sometimes even requiring hospital care," Indigenous Services Canada Saskatchewan Region Medical Health Officer Dr. Ibrahim Khan said. "This season, share your stories and traditions, not the flu. Connect with your community health representative, nurse or local health care provider to learn how to keep yourself, your loved ones and your community healthy. The flu shot is effective and life-saving."

Seniors, people with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems, children under the age of five, and pregnant women are more likely to experience complications from respiratory illness. These higher-risk groups are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"We encourage residents of northern Saskatchewan First Nations to get their flu shots," NITHA Medical Health Officer Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka said. "Getting the flu shot can help keep you and your community healthy. Let's protect each other!"

All vaccinations are voluntary. For further information on influenza and COVID-19 symptoms and when to seek care, call HealthLine 811 or visit: www.4flu.ca.

Let's keep each other safe and healthy this season.

-30-

For more information, contact: