Denare Beach Residents Preparing to Move Into Temporary Housing Units

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's (SPSA) Recovery Task Team is pleased to announce that residents of Denare Beach are completing walk-throughs of newly established temporary housing units, beginning to sign leases and receiving their keys.

The temporary housing plan was initially announced in September. Following an accelerated clean-up of affected properties within the community, displaced residents now have safe, affordable interim housing throughout the winter months.

"Ensuring that the residents of Denare Beach who have been displaced by the Wolf Fire have suitable housing is our top priority," Denare Beach Council said in a joint statement. "These temporary units are crucial in supporting this effort. We are grateful to the town of Creighton for their continued support and in providing the necessary space to accommodate the majority of the housing units that the SPSA has provided."

There are currently 26 housing units in the community with an additional five units arriving over the next few weeks to meet displaced residents that have identified a temporary housing need. Additional supports for the community at this time include Personalized Recovery Support with the Canadian Red Cross and mental health supports. A social wellness session took place last week in the community that provided information on available resources, support and services.

"Denare Beach has shown strength and resilience as their community works through recovery efforts," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "This is one of many challenges that the village and their residents have overcome and is a milestone to celebrate."

Debris cleanup on the 218 lots affected by wildfire is nearly complete and over half of the lots have been backfilled.

The Recovery Task Team is led by the SPSA and comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Government Relations, Social Services, Environment and Crown Investment Corporations. To date, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed $30 million over three years to wildfire recovery in the province, which includes cleanup, debris management and housing support.

